Babus, mantris & buzz: Who is giving credible news?

Team Vajpayee and team Modi!

Now test case for Modi team. While the team Vajpayee had much publicity about “Shining India” which failed. Now test is for Modi team slogan “Is bar Char So Par” with Modi Guarantee ads.

Who is giving credible news?

In the age of media boom people are still facing credibility issue. At a gathering in Delhi there was an opinion that social media platforms have becomes fastest news source. But channels and social media platforms are not credible and credibility problem still persist.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Cabinet Secretary in July?

Guessing game has already started about the successor of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in July. Names of Gujarat Chief Secretary, Raj Kumar of 1987 batch IAS officer and Finance Secretary Somanathan 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre have started doing the round.

Ramesh Babu takes oath as Member, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Ramesh Babu V has taken the oath of office and secrecy as Member, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). He holds M. Tech degree in Thermal Engineering and B. Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering. He held the post of Director (Operations), NTPC from May 2020 till his retirement, before which he served in various positions in NTPC.

Anubhav Singh joins as OSD, MIB

Anubhav Singh has joined as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. He is an IIS officer.

Justice Sheel Nagu is also Chief Justice, MP HC

Justice Sheel Nagu, Judge of Madhya Pradesh, has been assigned the charge of Chief Justice, Madhya Pradesh High Court upon the retirement of incumbent.

Justice R Mahadevan appointed Acting CJ, Madras HC

Justice R Mahadevan, senior-most Judge of Madras High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from May 24, 2024, consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala.

IAS officer to appear before ED

One IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre has been asked to appear before the ED zonal office in Ranchi on May 24.

Two IPS officers stripped of elections duties in Punjab

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stripped two IPS officers of election duties. Swapan Sharma, a 2009-batch IPS officer, currently serving as the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar and Kuldeep Chahal, also from the same batch, currently serving as the Police Commissioner of Ludhiana, have been transferred from their present posts. The Commission has asked the Chief Secretary to provide a panel of three eligible officers for each of the positions to be filled in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Biju Prabhakar appointed as Chairman, KSEB in Kerala

Biju Prabhakar has been appointed as new Chairman, Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) in Kerala. He is an IAS officer.

Shyam Singh Negi appointed as Senior Economic Adviser, Food Processing

Shyam Singh Negi has been appointed as Senior Economic Adviser, Ministry of Food Processing Industries. He is a 1993 batch IES officer.

IES/ISS examination in June, 2024

The Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024 timetable has been uploaded on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website. The examination will be held on June 21, 22 and 23, 2024 from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

ITS officer posted at DoT HQ

Ravi G R has been transferred from the West Bengal LSA and posted as Advisor at DoT HQ. He is HAG+ ITS officer.

NMPA advertises for two pilot posts

The New Mangalore Port Authority, Mangalore has advertised for two posts of pilots. The interviews for the same will be held till August 8, 2024.

Kuntal Ghosh gets extension as GM (Elec.) IRCON

Kuntal Ghosh, formerly Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer/ TRD (Dy CEE/TRD), Headquarters, South East Central Railway (SECR), has been given extension in his tenure of deputation with IRCON International Limited as General Manager (Electrical) at IRCON'S RE Alipurduar Project upto Apri 6, 2025. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

VK Nagar appointed CGM (Elec.), IRCON

Vimal Kishore Nagar, former Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Solapur, Central Railway, has been selected for deputation to IRCON International Limited as as Chief General Manager (Electrical) at Corporate Officer, Delhi, for a period of three years from the date of relief, which is April 16, 2021. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

