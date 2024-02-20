Babus, mantris & buzz: When will poll dates be announced?

When will poll dates be announced?

In power galleries discussion about the possible date of announcement of the general election is a big topic. Some said that the EC may announce the poll schedule in the first week of March but sources said the possible date is February 29.

BJP to start naming Lok Sabha candidates this month?

Informed sources said that the BJP would start declaring names of the Lok Sabha Candidates by this month end only.

BUREAUCRACY

Four names short-listed for SAT

Four names are believed to have been short-listed for SEBI Appellate Tribunal (SAT). They are: Rituraj Awasthi, Ranjit More, S Yadav and Jaswant Singh.

Special Director CBI Ajay Bhatnagar appointed as DG (Inv), NHRC

The tenure of Ajay Bhatnagar as Special Director, CBI has been curtailed and been posted as DG, Investigation, NHRC. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Zulfiquar Hasan granted Apex Pay Scale

Zulfiquar Hasan, DG Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has been granted Apex Pay Scale. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre.

Sivagami Sundari Nanda granted Apex Pay Scale

Sivagami Sundari Nanda, Special Secretary, Internal Security, MHA, has been granted Apex pay Scale. She is a 1988 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Charge of Director, SFIO to Ms Anuradha Thakur extended

Additional charge period of Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to Ms Anuradha Thakur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been extended for a further period of six months with effect from January 1, 2024. She is a 1994 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

Chandraker Bharti returns to parent cadre

Chandraker Bharti, Additional Secretary, Department of Home, has been repatriated to his parent cadre on the request of MHA. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

No senior level posts are vacant in Army

As per information, no senior level posts are presently vacant in Army. Senior level posts will fall vacant from June. Army chief Manij Pande is scheduled to retire in May this year.

Sumer Pratap Singh goes on inter-cadre deputation to UT cadre

An inter-cadre deputation of Sumer Pratap Singh has been approved from Haryana to AGMUT cadre Chandigarh segment for a period of three years. He is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

VR notices of two more Asstt Commissioners accepted

The CBIC has accepted the voluntary retirement notices of two more Asstt Commissioners. They are: Sanwarmal Hudda and Yashwant Lal Mahawar.

Ms Deepika Khosla takes voluntary retirement

Ms Deepika Khosla, an officer of HAG of ITS, has taken VR from the service w e f February 29, 2024. Presently she is posted as Addl DGT, HP LSA.

Harsh Baweja selected as Director (Fin), REC Ltd

Harsh Baweja, ED (Finance), REC Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), REC Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 17, 2024. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same. Baweja has earlier worked with HUDCO and carries 33 years of experience in the finance sector.

5 ITS officers transferred

Five JTS level ITS officers have been transferred. Now, Md Absarul Haque will join Patna, Bihar LSA and Rajneesh Kumar will go to UP East LSA. Similarly, Hemant Kumar R. Patel joins DGT HQ, Delhi, Naveen Kumar IT Division, DoT HQ and Mahendra Kumar Jain joins Gujarat LSA.

All Chief Commissioners' Conference highlight transformative role of AI

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Central Excise and Customs, Bhopal Zone, organised an All Chief Commissioners' Conference on Customs matters at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on 15-16 February, 2024. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), presided over Chief Commissioners Conference. The conference centred around ‘Ease of Compliance’ in Customs functions which included sessions on Technology, Customs engagement with different Government Departments, process simplification for the Trade etc. The matters discussed include use of AI and other technology needs in customs functioning and have a transformative approach in Customs automation. The issues related to process standardisation, improved grievance redressal and logistics improvements which can support the trade facilitation were also discussed.

M Kumar promoted as Addl Central PF Commissioner

Mukesh Kumar has been promoted to the post of Additional Central PF Commissioner on a regular basis.

Law Commission reports on NRI & Overseas Indian Citizens’ matrimonial Issues

The 22nd Law Commission of India has submitted its Report No. 287 titled “Law on Matrimonial Issues Relating to Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India” to the Government of India. The Law Commission of India received a reference on The Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indians Bill, 2019 (NRI Bill, 2019) from the Ministry of External Affairs, received through the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, for examination. The Commission is of the opinion that the proposed central legislation should be comprehensive enough to cater to all facets involving marriages of NRIs as well as foreign citizens of Indian origin with that of Indian citizens. Such legislation should be made applicable not only to the NRIs but also to those individuals who come within the definition of ‘Overseas Citizens of India’ (OCIs) as laid down under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

