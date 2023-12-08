Babus, mantris & buzz: UP CM’s role in three Vidhan Sabha elections

UP CM’s role in three Vidhan Sabha elections

Popularity of UP Chief MinisterYogi Aditya Nath is visible in the States. The BJP won elections in four States where Yogi Aditya Nath toured extensively. He reportedly addressed about 60 public meetings in the poll bound states where he appealed for the victory of BJP. It shows he is much in demand across the country.

Aman Singh an architect of change in Chhattisgarh Govt?

It may sound strange but it is a fact that Aman Singh played a major role in the change of Bhupesh Baghel led Government in Chhattisgarh. Aman Singh had been touring the State for collecting feedback and supplying to the top BJP leadership for the last one year. His long experience in Chhattisgarh worked. Any reason for his untiring efforts to topple the Bhupesh Baghel Government?

BUREAUCRACY

Will Anu Garg be new Chief Secretary of Odisha?

Name of Anu Garg is doing the rounds for the post of Chief Secretary Odisha after the retirement of P K Jena on December 31. Garg is a 1991 batch IAS officer,

L Khiangte is new Chief Secretary, Jharkhand

L Khiangte has been appointed as Chief Secretary, Jharkhand. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Outgoing CS Sukhdev Singh is DG, Public Administration Institute

Outgoing Chief Secretary, Sukhdev Singh, has been appointed as Director Krishna Institute of Public Administration, Ranchi in Jharkhand. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand.

A K Sinha in race for Member (Infra), Railway Board

A K Sinha appears to be in the race for the post of Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board. He is a 1987 batch IRSE officer.

Randhir Jaiswal is new Spokesman of MEA

Randhir Jaiswal is new Spokesman of the Ministry of External Affair. He has succeeded Arindam Bagchi.

Will Subodh Kumar Singh return to Chhattisgarh as PS to CM?

Subodh Kumar Singh is likely to return to the parent Chhattisgarh cadre from central deputation as Principal Secretary to the new Chief Minister. He is a 1997 batch IAS officer.

About four IAS officers to return to Chhattisgarh?

Grapevine has it that about four to five IAS officers who are presently on central deputation are likely to return to the parent Chhattisgarh cadre after the formation of BJP Government. The names: Rajat Kumar of 2005 batch; Sonmony Borah of 1999 batch; Amit Agrawal of 1993 batch; Amit Kataria of 2004 batch and Rajat Bansal of 2012 batch are in circulation.

Prasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Dwivedi unlikely to return

It is said that Prasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Dwivedi is unlikely to return to the parent Chhattisgarh cadre. He is a 1995 batch IAS officer.

Tenure of Mohanty as Director (Com), RINL ending; Prasad to succeed

The tenure of Deb Kalyan Mohanty as Director (Commercial), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), is coming to an end in April 2024. Ghantasala Venkata Nagambica Prasad, GM, RINL, will be succeeding him.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)