Babus, mantris & buzz: Two months only ‘Ram Temple’

Two months only ‘Ram Temple’

The country will see and hear only about the ‘Ram Temple’. In view of the Lok Sabha polls next year, there is going to be ‘Ram Naam’ everywhere from the city to the village level. The temple will be inaugurated on January 22, 2024.

Cong will dictate terms if....

Political Observers feel that if the Congress forms the government in three states out of five, where assembly elections are being held this month, the party will dictate terms and will force the INDIA bloc to dance to Congress tune.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar be GOC Northern Command?

Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar, present Vice Chief of Army, is likely to be appointed GOC of Northern Command.

B Radhika to be new DGP of Odisha?

B Radhika, posted till recently as ADG SSB, has reportedly been prematurely repatriated to the cadre on November 8, 2023. Buzz is that 1989 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre is being appointed DGP of Odisha on December 31.

Budget discussions continues

The finance ministry is busy discussing budget proposals with all stakeholders. The exercise will continue in December.

Ghantasala Venkata Nagambica Prasad selected as Director (Comm), RINL

Ghantasala Venkata Nagambica Prasad, GM, RINL, has been selected for the post of Director (Commercial), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on November 9, 2023. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

Pollution in Delhi: Countries refuse to send delegations to attend IITF

The air quality in Delhi has been crossing dangerous levels for over a week now. According to SAFAR India, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 440 on Thursday. Scientists say that there is no possibility of relief from pollution in Delhi till the end of November. The effect of pollution is also being seen on the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) as well which is scheduled to be held at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. A senior IITF official said that till now 8 countries have refused to send their businessmen and delegations to Delhi.

IRS officer appointed Addl Commissioner of State Tax in Gujarat

Herma Dharmendrakumar Chadulal has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad in Gujarat on deputation basis. He is a 2013 batch IRS (C&IT) officer.

IA&AS officer appointed MD, Gujarat State Financial Services

Vijay Nanalal Kothari has been appointed as MD, Gujarat State Financial Services Ltd., Ahmedabad and will also handle charge of Commissioner, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Gandhinagar. He is a 2002 batch IA&AS officer.

Applications from retired officials for consultant posts sought

DRDO has invited applications from retired central and State Government officials/ PSU / autonomous bodies for engagement as consultants on short term contract basis, to be positioned in Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune. The last date to apply is 28 November, 2023.

