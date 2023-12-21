Babus, mantris & buzz: Three low-key Ministers contributed success in Vidhan Sabha elections

Those arrogant lost elections?

In recently held elections there is one perception that those who showed arrogance in their style of functioning they all lost. It is a lesson to all the politicians.

Three low-key Ministers contributed success in Vidhan Sabha elections

Three low-key Ministers in the Modi cabinet contributed to the BJP’s spectacular victories in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. They are: Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwani Vaishnaw and Mansukhlal Mandaviya who through systematic micromanagement of campaigns led to grand victories in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

BUREAUCRACY

Will N K Singh be Chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

Former 1964 batch IAS officer, N K Singh is likely to be appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission. Singh is a politician, economist and former Indian Administrative Service officer.

Member Traffic Railway Board to retire

Member, Traffic, Railway Board is retiring soon. Who will succeed him ? Some names are in circulation.

Who will be new acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh?

In January end another new acting DGP is likely to be appointed in Uttar Pradesh. Present DGP Vijay Kumar is retiring on January31.

Pankaj Srivastava to return to Madhya Pradesh

Pankaj Srivastava is returning to the parent Madhya Pradesh cadre from central deputation this month end. He is 1992 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

Dr Tejaswi Naik is Private Secretary to Arjun Munda

Dr S Tejaswi Naik has been appointed as Private Secretary to Arjun Munda, Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. He is a 2009 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Reunion of 1983 batch IPS officers in Rajasthan

Reunion of 1983 batch officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) is being held at Alwar in Rajasthan. Around 15 officers of this batch are reported to be attending this reunion.

Cadre of Prerana Singh transferred to Bihar

Cadre of Ms Prerana Singh has been transferred from Andhra Pradesh to Bihar on grounds of her marriage with IPS officer Himanshu. She is a 2018 batch IPS officer.

Six officers in grade of PCC/ CC of Customs get new postings

Six officers in the grade of Principal Chief Commissioner (PCC)/ Chief Commissioner (CC) of Customs & Indirect Taxes have been given new postings. Five of them have been posted after promotion. Accordingly, Renu K Jagdev, PCC, has been shifted to DGTS on promotion; Reshma Lakhani, PCC, shifted to DGEP on promotion; Ashish Varma, PCC, to Chennai GST & CX Zone on promotion; Rajesh Jindal, CC, to DGGI North on promotion; Rajeev Gupta, CC, to DGPM on promotion and Raj Kumar, CC, was shifted to DG Anti Profiteering.

Is Pakistani army killing terrorists?

Pakistan is defamed for harbouring terrorists from neighbouring countries but for the last few months they are being eliminated one by one. It is said that on May 9 this year one political party supporters attacked many army installations and some of them were damaged badly. It is said that the army has decided to clean the country from terrorists and dreaded criminals. Sources said Afghan refugees are being sent back under the plan.

Post of VC Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan advertised

The Department of Higher Education has advertised for the filling up of the post of Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan (A central University). The applications must reach the concerned department on or before January 12, 2024.

