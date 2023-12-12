Babus, mantris & buzz: Telangana political league set for switch hits?

New Parliament Building | PTI

Telangana political league set for switch hits?

Though the Congress has won 64 Assembly seats in recently concluded Assembly polls out of the total 119, this slim majority is not comforting the party. After 2018 Vidhan Sabha polls the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had poached MLAs from Congress. 12 of the 19 Congress MLAs moved over to the ruling BRS in 2019. Now the Congress has no intentions to live on tenterhooks for long. Congress sources claim several BRS legislators have already approached them, evincing interest in switching sides. BRS winning candidate from Bhadrachalam, Dr Venkat Rao, met Revanth Reddy along with two senior Congress leaders recently. This has sparked rumours. The Congress leaders claim, in near future few BRS wickets may go down.

New CM to be guided by V D Sharma in Madhya Pradesh?

New MP Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav is a product of the ABVP where state President V D Sharma was his senior in all respects. Since the RSS has chosen ABVP man Mohan Yadav for the top post now it is believed that even the CMs secretariat will be set up on the advice of V D Sharma.Interesting scenario in the offing.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Modi Govt announce new pension scheme?

Will the Modi Government announce a new pension scheme before March? Informed sources said that the Government of India is working on a new pension scheme. One can wait and watch.

Will Paban Kumar Borthakur be Chairman RERA in Assam?

In case, Paban Kumar Borthakur is denied the extension as Chief Secretary, 1989 batch IAS officer may be appointed Chairman RERA.

Ms Deepti Gaur Mukerjee appointed as CEO, NHA

Ms Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Health Authority (NHA). She is a 1993 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Selection process for DG Forests started

Selection process for the post of DG Forests in the Government of India has started. New DG is to be appointed on January 1.

Entire CM Secretariat to be changed in Chhattisgarh

Entire Secretariat of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is being changed in Chhattisgarh soon.

New MP Chief Secretary selection by PMO ?

In the new regime the new Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh will be decided by the PM and the HM.Guess work is on.

Jitendra Singh Meena inducted as DIG, CBI

Jitendra Singh Meena has been inducted as Deputy Inspector General in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Vinayak Varma inducted as SP, CBI

Vinayak Varma has been inducted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2013 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

Achal Tyagi inducted as SP, CBI

Achal Tyagi has been inducted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2015 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Praveen Kumar inducted as SP, CBI

Praveen Kumar has been inducted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2016 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

IRS officer Gaurav Mittal inducted as SP, CBI

Gaurav Mittal has been inducted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2012 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Parag Verma in race for CMD, IRCON

Parag Verma, Director (Works), IRCON International Limited, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, IRCON International Ltd.

Interviews for CMD, Madras Fertilizers Limited on Dec 19

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) on December 19, 2023.

Rajneesh Narang in race for CMD, HPCL

Rajneesh Narang, Director (Finance), HPCL, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)