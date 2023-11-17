Babus, mantris & buzz: Telangana: fight between BRS and Congress?

Telangana: fight between BRS and Congress?

Experts opined that in Telangana assembly elections, the fight will be between BRS and Congress. BJP is not in the fray.

V D Sharma gets a pat from Modi!

Madhya Pradesh BJP President V D Sharma has come closer to P M Narendra Modi while travelling with him in the state. On a few occasions V D Sharma got a pat from the PM.

Supreme Court Collegium to meet next week?

Supreme Court Collegium is expected to meet next week to recommend names for Chief Justice of certain states.

SC Collegium to recommend about four names for High Courts?

The Supreme Court Collegium is expected to recommend new Chief Justice for Punjab and Haryana High Court, Allahabad High Court and Delhi High Court.

24 officers in ED in grade of Deputy Director shifted

As many as 24 officers in the Enforcement Directorate in the grade of Deputy Director have been shifted. Robin Bansal has been posted to Headquarters Office; Sohrab Singh Chauhan to Delhi Zonal Office-II; K R S Krishnam Naidu to Madurai Sub-Zonal Office; Ashish Kumar Rai to Jalandhar Zonal Office; Chetan Krishna H G to Shimla Sub Zonal Office; Magimai Arockiaraj A to Hyderabad Zonal Office; Amitabh Mishra to Mumbai Zonal Office-I; Rahul Latiyal to Headquarters Office; Jivitesh Anand to Headquarters Office; Dipin Goel to Delhi Zonal Office-I; Shikha Sharma to Chandigarh Zonal Office-I; Akshar Kumar P Godhani to Chennai Zonal Office-I; Aman Saxena to Patna Zonal Office; Pramod Kumar to Headquarters Office; Dr Rahul Sohu to Jalandhar Zonal Office; Shashi Kant Sharma to Chandigarh Zonal Office-I; Chintan Raghuvanshi to Bhubaneswar Zonal Office; Ajit Kumar Nirala to Lucknow Zonal Office; Praveen Kumar Bharal to Headquarters Office; Abhijeet Kumar Gautam to Headquarters Office; Bhanu Priya Meena to Headquarters Office; Tapamoy Bhattacharjee to Patna Zonal Office; Prasan Kumar Naik to Eastern Regional Office and Sahil Arora was shifted to Kolkata Zonal Office-I.

Two IRS officers to join NCB

Two IRS(C&IT) officers are set to join the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, on deputation basis for five years. They are: Maneesh Kumar, 2000 batch and Hitsh Godara, 2005 batch. Both will join as DDG.

Sanjiv Narain Mathur repatriation to parent cadre approved

The repatriation of Sanjiv Narain Mathur Additional Secretary, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare to his parent cadre has been approved. He is an IRAS officer of 1992 batch.

Mrs Parijat Bhuyan gets new posting

Mrs Parijat Bhuyan, Joint Secretary, Home and Political Department, Assam has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Medical Education and Research Department, Assam.

