Babus, mantris & buzz: TDP and YSR Congress, both will ally with BJP in Andhra Pradesh?

TDP and YSR Congress, both will ally with BJP in Andhra Pradesh?

Day after arch rival and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda on Friday, the state Chief Minister Jagan Reddy met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also tweeted about the meeting between the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and PM Modi. With the Congress gaining ground in Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) likely to tie up with the BJP, sources said Reddy rushed to the national capital to make a last-ditch effort. The two meetings have stirred speculation that the rival parties – TDP and YSR Congress may ally with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming elections.

Will Pramod Krishnan join BJP?

Congress leader Pramod Krishnan who has been suspended by the Congress party is now likely to join the BJP. One can wait and watch.

Six SC Judges including CJI enjoy post-retirement jobs in five years

At least six Judges of the Supreme Court including one Chief Justice of India enjoy post-retirement jobs in the last five years. The Chief Justice, Justice Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on November 17, 2019. He was nominated within six months of demitting office. Justice Arun Mishra, who retired as a Supreme Court Judge on September 2, 2020, after serving for more than six years, was appointed as the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 2, 2021, almost a year after he retired. Similarly, Justice Ashok Bhushan, who demitted office as a Supreme Court judge on July 4, 2021, was appointed as Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on November 8, 2021. Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who demitted office as a Supreme Court Judge on January 4, 2023, was appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on February 12, 2023. Justice Prakash Shrivastava was appointed as the Chairman, National Green Tribunal (NGT). Justice Srivastava enrolled as Advocate on February 2, 1987. He practised on tax, civil and constitutional matters in the Supreme Court of India at New Delhi. He was later appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on January 18, 2008 and became a permanent Judge on January 15, 2010. Subsequently, Justice Shrivastava served as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court from October 11, 2021 till his retirement on March 30, 2023. Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, who retired as a Supreme Court Judge on July 6, 2018, was appointed as Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal on the same day he retired.

Appointment of new Election Commissioner awaited

Appointment of new Election Commissioner is still awaited. The post will fall vacant on Feb 14.The meeting to select new EC is now yet to be held.

Utkal Ranjan Sahoo is now DGP of Rajasthan

Acting DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo has been appointed as new DGP (Head of Police Force) of Rajasthan. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwa appointed SP, NIA

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwa has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Kundan Krishnan appointed ADG, CISF

Kundan Krishnan has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Post of OSD, Advance Cell, 16th Finance Commission re-designated as Secretary

The ACC has approved the proposal for re-designation of the post of Officer on Special Duty, Advance Cell of 16th Finance Commission as Secretary, 16th Finance Commission in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

Sonmoni Borah returns to parent cadre

Sonmoni Borah, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1999 batch lAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

