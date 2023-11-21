Babus, mantris & buzz: Stars say bad period for a top leader starts?

Stars say bad period for a top leader starts?

According to astrology, the bad period of a top leader has started for a period of 18 months from October 31. One can wait and watch.

Will there be a hung assembly in Rajasthan?

Speculation is rife about the results of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha elections. Nobody is sure of any political party’s majority and now people do not rule out the possibility of a hung assembly.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Gopalika be new Chief Secretary of West Bengal?

It is widely believed Home Secretary P Gopalika will be the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal. Gopalika is 1989 batch IAS officer.

Naresh Kumar likely to get extension as Chief Secretary, Delhi

Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Delhi, retiring on November 30, is expected to get an extension of six months. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Will Atal Dulloo be Chief Secretary of J&K?

Atal Dulloo, Secretary, Department of Border Management, who has been repatriated to the parent cadre, is expected to be installed as Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir? He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Ms Palka Sahni appointed as Joint Secretary, Pharmaceuticals

Ms Palka Sahni has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. She is a 2004 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Ms Sandhya Bhullar appointed as Joint Secretary, DPIIT

Ms Sandhya Bhullar has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. She is a 2003 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Vinay Kumar appointed as Joint Secretary, Road Transport

Vinay Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. He is a 1999 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Brijendra Swaroop appointed as ED, NMCG

Brijendra Swaroop has been appointed as Executive Director (Projects), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). He is a 1996 batch IFoS officer of Sikkim cadre.

Raj Kumar Mishra appointed as Director, NWIC

Raj Kumar Mishra has been appointed as Director, National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC). He is a 1999 batch IPoS officer.

Shantanu appointed as Joint Secretary, DoNER

Shantanu has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). He is a 1997 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre.

