Babus, mantris & buzz: Some J&K BJP leaders to get security cover

Some J&K BJP leaders to get security cover

Some leaders of J&K will be provided security cover. Some reports said that these leaders are reportedly receiving threats.

Big investments by Islamic countries in J&K

It is said that Islamic countries are making huge investments in Jammu & Kashmir. Latest is that the state may see the biggest malls in the Dubai pattern in the state.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new DGP of West Bengal?

Who will be new DGP of West Bengal after the retirement of incumbent Manoj Malviya on January 1? Tie is said to be between Rajiv Kumar and Dr Rajesh Kumar.

Rajat Kumar Mishra is also Secretary, Chemicals & Petrochemicals for a while

Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary Fertilizers has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals till December 29, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Vijay Kumar is also Director, Anti Corruption Bureau in J&K

Vijay Kumar, ADG, Law & Order, J&K, has been assigned an additional charge of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, Jammu & Kashmir. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer.

Six IRS officers appointed Deputy Director of Enforcement

Six IRS (IT) and IRS (C&IT) officers have been appointed as Deputy Directors of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for a period of 3 years on deputation basis. The officers are: Rohit Yadav IRS (IT), Kuldeep Shivaji Kumbhar IRS (C&IT), Avadh Kishor Pawar IRS (IT), Brij Shankar IRS (IT), Alekh Duhan IRS (C&IT), and Ankit Gahlot IRS (C&IT).

Muhammed Asad Alam selected as CMD, Braithwaite & Co Ltd

Muhammed Asad Alam, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (Coaching), SER, Kolkata, has been selected for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Braithwaite & Co. Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on December 22, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

Radhika G appointed Assistant Director, SVPNPA

Ms Radhika G has been appointed as Assistant Director (SP level), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on deputation for a period of five years. She is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Vishnu Warrier appointed SP, NIA

Vishnu S Warrier has been appointed as SP, NIA on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2013 batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre.

Narinder Kumar appointed Judicial Member ITAT

Narinder Kumar, Retd. District Judge, has been appointed Judicial Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years.

Vimal Kumar appointed Judicial Member ITAT

Vimal Kumar, District Judge, has been appointed Judicial Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years.

Vidyasagar Shivraj Ubale quits Indian Revenue Service

Vidyasagar Shivraj Ubale, JCIT, Surat has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre.

Vinay Bhamore appointed Judicial Member ITAT

Vinay Bhamore, Advocate, has been appointed Judicial Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years.

Sanjay Awasthi appointed Accountant Member ITAT

Sanjay Awasthi has been appointed Accountant Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years. He is a former IRS officer of 1989 batch.

Naveen Chandra appointed Accountant Member ITAT

Naveen Chandra has been appointed Accountant Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years. He is a former IRS officer of 1989 batch.

ITS officer's tenure extended for two more years

Vishal Dheer, a JAG level ITS officer, will stay at NTIPRIT. His tenure has been extended upto January 31, 2026.

Maharashtra receives maximum fund for Bharat Net Project

As per information during the last three years, the DoT has disbursed Rs 2550.64 crore for the BharatNet project. Gujarat was given Rs 1705.02 crore while Chhattisgarh got Rs 1583.49, were second and third respectively. Among such heavy allocation, Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 9. 76 crore only.

Last date extended for Director, SPM-NIWAS, Kolkata

Last date for receiving nominations for the post of Director & Head of the Institute (JS level), Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM-NIWAS), Kolkata under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, has been extended up to January 19, 2024.

Post of Director NITRD advertised

The National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases has advertised for filling up the post of Director. The last date to receive applications is February 6, 2024.

Meeting to select SCS officers for IAS award in Bihar on Dec 22

The Selection Committee Meeting (SCM) for the preparation of Select List 2022 for the selection of Non-State Civil Service Officers for appointment to the IAS of Bihar Cadre will be held on December 22, 2023.

IPFT is CNA for new petrochemical schemes

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has notified Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology, Haryana as Central Nodal Agency (CNA) for New Scheme of Petrochemicals.

Last date to apply Member (Civil) NCA extended

The last date to apply for the post of Member (Civil) in Narmada Control Authority on deputation basis has been extended. The revised date is January 16, 2024.

Sr Financial Advisor ICMR post advertised

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advertised for filling up the post of Senior Financial Advisor on deputation basis on foreign service terms basis. The last date to receive application is December 31, 2023.

3 IAS officers in Chhattisgarh posted as SDO Revenue

Three probationary IAS officers of 2021 batch in Chhattisgarh have been given new postings as SDO (Revenue). Jayant Nahta has been posted as SDO (Revenue), Dantewada, Dist- Dantewada, while Laxman Tiwari will be SDO (Revenue) of Surajpur Dist- Surajpur and Yashu Jain is now SDO (Revenue) Sarangarh Dist- Sarangarh -Bilaigarh.

AP PCCF & HoFF granted service extension

Y Madhusudhana Reddy, PCCF and HoFF, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has been given a service extension for 3 months with effect from December 1. Reddy is a 1990 batch IFoS officer.

BK Gupta is also CMD, IRCON

Brijesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Member (Civil Engineer), Railway Board has been assigned additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of IRCON International Limited for a period of six months with effect from October 29, 2023. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

