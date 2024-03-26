Babus, mantris & buzz: Scindia to win with highest votes in MP!

Scindia to win with highest votes in MP!

This time it is heard in political circles that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is going to win Lok Sabha polls with highest votes from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhadauria to be Union Minister in place of V K Singh?

Air Chief R K S Bhadauria contesting Lok Sabha polls will, this time, succeed V K Singh as Minister in the Modi Cabinet. One can wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

No empanelment as Secretary in GoI from 11 cadres

No empanelment of 1993 batch IAS officers has been made for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India from 11 States.

Navy Chief to retire in April

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R. Hari Kumar will superannuate in April end. His two years term expires this month.

IRS officer Yasu appointed Addl SP, NIA

Ghanisht Yasu, IRS (C&lT: 2015) has been appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police in National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis for a period of 03 (three) years.

JNPT CMD selection this month?

Selection of the new JNPT Chairman is expected to be made this month. Will he be an IAS officer or an IRS officer.

Coincidence DG and ADG empanelment in equal number!

It looks strange but it is a fact that in 1992 batch IPS equal number of nine each of ADG and DG rank empanelments in the GoI has taken place.

PK Choudhary appointed CVO, TCIL

Pramod Kumar Choudhary, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has been selected for deputation as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), Delhi, under the Department of Telecommunications for a initial period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Election duty is better than coming under Modi’s scanner

General elections 2024 to elect 18th Lok Sabha members is just round the corner. Preparations are in full swing and election duties have been allotted as well. However, unlike previous years’ when evading election duty was a common practice, this time many are scared to get their names removed and replaced. The reason given is ‘don’t come under Modi’s scanner’.

