Babus, mantris & buzz: RSS support is must to run MP Govt!

New Parliament Building | PTI

RSS support is must to run MP Govt!

Political observers believe that only leader having ‘blessing’ of the RSS can rule Madhya Pradesh. Signals have already been seen in the state.

Will BJP select new CM face in Maharashtra?

After the appointment of three new faces in the states, now it is believed that if the BJP-led alliance returns to power after assembly elections next year totally a new face will be the Chief Minister in Maharashtra?

BUREAUCRACY

Will Khandelwal be Member (Infra) in Railway Board?

Anil Kumar Khandelwal who is presently General Manager East Central Railway Hajipur is likely to be appointed new Member (Infrastructure) in the railway Board.

Will Raghuram Rajan be Advisor to Telengana Govt?

A meeting between former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has fuelled speculations that Rajan may be Advisor to the Telengana CM. The finances in the state are in a bad shape.

Chief Secretaries conference in Delhi in last week

Chief Secretaries conference to be addressed by PM Narendra Modi is being held in Delhi from December 27 to 29.

Datla Sreenivasa Varma appointed Joint Director, CBI

Datla Sreenivasa Varma has been inducted into the CBI as Joint Director for five years. He is a 1997 batch IPS Madhya Pradesh cadre. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Lt Gen Tiwari is new Eastern Army Commander

Lt Gen RC Tiwari has been appointed as the next Eastern Army Commander, replacing Lt Gen RP Kalita. Lt Gen Kalita is superannuating on December 31.

(We said this on Nov 13, 2023)

Mahesh Kumar Garg in race for CMD, IRCON

Mahesh Kumar Garg, Chief Technology officer, in Railways, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, IRCON International Ltd.

Will Siddharth Mahajan return to Rajasthan?

Joint Secretary Lok Sabha Siddharh Mahajan is likely to return to the parent Rajasthan cadre on an important assignment. He is 2003 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Atish Chandra gets proforma promotion to CS grade

Atish Chandra, Additional Secretary, PMO, New Delhi, has been given pro forma promotion to the Chief Secretary grade. He is a 1994 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Dr Prasanna Kumar Acharya appointed as Director (Fin), NLCIL

Dr Prasanna Kumar Acharya has been appointed to the post of Director (Finance), NLCIL. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Ms Rashmi Singh appointed as Director (Comm), MOIL Ltd

Ms Rashmi Singh, CGM, SAIL, has been appointed as Director (Commercial), MOIL Limited. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved her appointment to the post.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)