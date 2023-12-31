Babus, mantris & buzz: Priyanka to make electoral foray from Telangana?

New Parliament Building | PTI

Priyanka to make electoral foray from Telangana?

The buzz in the political circle is that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi could make her electoral foray from Telangana. This Congress-ruled state has been assigned to AICC General Secretary Deepa Dasmunshi as an additional charge. Dasmunshi is known as a hard-nosed election manager. She is credited for the party’s successful election campaign in the state. Dasmunshi, who is considered as closer to Priyanka Gandhi was elevated as the AICC General Secretary as a reward for her work in Telangana. Importantly, Dasmunshi has also been tasked with managing Kerala, a state from where Rahul Gandhi is the MP.

Is this behind curtain story?

Why did Lallan Singh quit the presidential post of the JDU? Sources said that the Nitish Kumar had reportedly made up his mind to remove Singh after the INDIA Alliance meeting in New Delhi on December 19. It is said that when Mamta Banerjee proposed Mallikarjuna Kharge's name as PM face, Nitish was reportedly under the impression that Sing would propose his name for the top post but Sigh failed to react. And that is the reason Nitish reportedly decided to remove Singh, his close confidant, from the party post.

BUREAUCRACY

28 IAS officers retiring in Dec

As many as 28 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in December, 2023. They are: Somesh Kumar of AP cadre; Rakesh Agarwal of Assam-Meghalaya cadre; Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay of Bihar; Amit Kashyap of Himachal Pradesh; Arun Kumar Singh of Jharkhand; Ajay Tirkey and Rajeev Ranjan of Madhya Pradesh; Manoj Saunik, Ashwani Kumar, Ashish Kumar Singh, Shivrajl Shrikant Patil, Pratap Parashram Jadhav, Popat Dada Malikner, Ajit Baburao Pawar of Maharashtra; R Binchilo Thong and Jyoti Kalash of Nagaland; Amarpal Singh of Punjab; Veenu Gupta and Chauthi Ram Meena of Rajasthan; Md Nasimuddin of Tamil Nadu; Animesh Das of Tripura; Rajneesh Gupta and Anil Kumar Mishra of Uttar Pradesh cadre; Sunil Kumar Gupta, Narayan Chandra Sarkar, Mausumi Guha Roy, Sheo Kumar Ram and Abhijit Mukhopadhyay of West Bengal.

Rashmi Shukla is new DGP of Maharashtra

DG SSB in GoI, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police in Maharashtra.She is 1988 batch IPS officer.

(We said this on September 11 and October 4, 2023)

Utkal Ranjan Sahoo gets charge of DGP, Rajasthan

Utkal Ranjan Sahoo has been assigned an additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP), Rajasthan. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Tenure of Pradeep Kumar Jena as Chief Secretary, Odisha extended

The tenure of Pradeep Kumar Jena as Chief Secretary, Odisha has been extended for a period of six months upto June 30, 2024. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre.

Will acting DGP be in Odisha?

After the expiring term of incumbent S K Bansal on December 31, the Government of Odisha is expected to appoint an acting DGP.

Ms Kumar to continue as CMD, IRCTC

Ms. Seema Kumar, Additional Member (Tourism & Catering), Railway Board, will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) with effect from January 1, 2024. She is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Manoj Lal selected as MD, Central Cottage Industries

Manoj Lal, Chief General Manager, NSIC, has been selected for the post of Managing Director, Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on December 29, 2023. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

Mrs Rashmi Govil selected as Director (HR), IOCL

Mrs Rashmi Govil, ED, (HRD &ER), IOCL, has been selected for the post of Director (Human Resources), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on December 29, 2023. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

Rajpurohit accredited High Commissioner to Grenada and Dominica

Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Grenada and High Commissioner of India to the Commonwealth of Dominica. He is a 2004 batch IFoS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)