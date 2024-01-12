Babus, mantris & buzz: Politician's son, who is a CM, wants to break record of his father!

Politician's son, who is a CM, wants to break record of his father!

It is very early to predict the results of Odisha Vidhan Sabha Assembly elections, to be held in the first quarter of next year, the ruling BJD has been publicly pledging to form the government again. This time BJD is preparing ground well ahead of the assembly election aiming for a thumping majority with a target of 130 seats out of total 147. If the party reaches the target of 130 seats, it will also be a record itself. Under the leadership of Biju Patnaik in 1990, the then-Janata Party had secured a massive victory with 123 seats. Now his son Neveen Patanaik 's party BJD aims to break that record in the coming elections. In 2014 BJD had secured 117 seats and in 2019 it was 112. On the other hand, the main opposition party BJP is also claiming to form the government with a target of 120 seats in 2024. In 2019 BJP had secured 23 seats and had become the main opposition party in the assembly for the first time. The Congress which was relegated to the third position last time, also claims tall this time. The Party has given a slogan from ‘9 to 90’.

Ashwini Vaishnaw likely to fight LS polls from Cuttack

If sources are to be believed Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister is likely to fight Lok Sabha polls from Cuttack.

BUREAUCRACY

KEY POSITIONS (4) what next for Guaba? Next Cabinet Secretary who?

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is, however, now likely to join the PMO. T V Somanathan, 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, 1987 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, and Secretary DEA Ajay Seth 1987 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer are scheduled to retire only in 2025 and either of them may succeed Gauba.

Sanjay Bandopadhyay returns to parent cadre

Sanjay Bandopadhyay, Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, has been repatriated to his parent cadre. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

New ‘avatar’ of IAF may be seen in coming days

A new ‘avtar’ of the Indian Air Force may be seen in the coming days. Collaborating with various agencies, the IAF aims to optimize the utilization of space by establishing both infrastructure and a theoretical framework. In this new capacity, the IAF may adopt the name 'Indian Air and Space Force,' a proposal currently under consideration by the Defence Ministry. The Space Force is gearing up to deploy a substantial fleet of space satellites, with plans to launch 31 satellites for diverse operations such as communication, weather prediction, navigation and real-time surveillance. The responsibility for these launches will rest with ISRO and DRDO. Additionally, a Space War Training Command Centre is under construction in Hyderabad to facilitate space missions and to provide training etc. For the first time in history, a spacecraft has touched the Sun.

Rajay Kumar Sinha appointed as Whole-Time Member (Fin), IRDAI

Rajay Kumar Sinha, presently on deputation as MD &CEO, State Bank of India Capital Markets Limited, has been appointed as Whole-Time Member (Finance), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years.

Tenure of Pramod Kumar Arora as Whole-Time Member, IRDAI extended

The tenure of Pramod Kumar Arora as Whole-Time Member, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has been extended for a period of two years.

Three 1990 batch IPS officers are now Special Director IB

All the three 1990 batch IPS officers in IB have been promoted to the rank of Special Director.

Jitendra Singh Meena relieved to join as DIG, CBI

Jitendra Singh Meena has been relieved by Chhattisgarh Government following his induction in CBI as DIG on deputation for a period of 5 years and his services have been handed over to Home Ministry, Government of India. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Kalpna Shrivastava is now ACS in Madhya Pradesh

Kalpna Shrivastava has been promoted to the rank of ACS in Madhya Pradesh. She is 1992 batch IAS officer.

CS conference on water related issues to be held in Mahabalipuram

Chief Secretaries of all States are meeting in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu on January 23 & 24 to discuss issues related to water resource. This would be a follow up conference of Bhopal conference which was held last year

Post of Ms Swati Ratna upgraded as Director, CVC

The post of Ms Swati Ratna has been upgraded as Director, Central Vigilance Commission. She is a 2010 batch IRS-IT officer.

Who will get bungalow No 19, Akbar Road in Delhi?

Who will get the bungalow No 19, Akbar Road being occupied by the outgoing Judge of the SC Justice S K Kaul? Informed sources said that it is likely to be allotted to senior Judge of the SC Justice Sanjeev Khanna.

