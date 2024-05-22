Babus, mantris & buzz: PM giving new information about oppn leaders during campaign

PM giving new information about oppn leaders during campaign

After the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi is giving new and exclusive information about various opposition leaders. In UP, the PM said two ‘Shehjade’ have booked their tickets to go abroad, Congress is fighting elections for 50 seats. Is this information authentic or merely a campaign gimmick?.

Will Jayant Sinha be expelled?

Former union minister Jayant Sinha is the latest leader who is not happy with the party. He totally limited himself from the present LS Polls and campaigning. The party has issued a show cause notice to Sinha. Sources said that he may leave the party now .

BUREAUCRACY

Will Pankaj Joshi be new Chief Secretary of Gujarat?

In case Raj Kumar moves to the Government of India, it is believed that Pankaj Joshi will succeed him as Gujarat Chief Secretary. He is 1989 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Next Collegium likely after summer vacations?

Much awaited Supreme Court Collegium is now expected to take place only after the summer vacations in July. The last Collegium met only on Friday.

Interview for CMD SBI today

The BBB will interview three candidates for the post of CMD State Bank of India on Tuesday. Tie is said to be between C S Setty and A K Tiwari.

Will D C Jain get important assignment in Rajasthan?

Buzz is that former Special Director CBI, D C Jain is getting some important assignment in Rajasthan soon. One can wait and watch.

Ms Richa Sharma returns to parent cadre

Mrs Richa Sharma has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Forest & Climate Change in Chhattisgarh upon returning from central deputation. She is a 1994 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi yet to get orders for Director (Fin) in BHEL

The Government of India is yet to issue orders of Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi for the appointment as Director (Finance) in BHEL.

Saloma Yomdo selected as Director (E&D), Oil India Limited

Saloma Yomdo, ED, (Exploration & Development), Oil India Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Exploration & Development), Oil India Limited, at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on May 20, 2024. As many as 12 persons were interviewed for the same.

Kushal Chouksey is also Deputy Commissioner, L&O, Hubbali-Dharwad City

Kushal Chouksey has been assigned an additional charge of Deputy Commissioner of Police Law & Order, Hubbali-Dharwad city. He is a 2018 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Vivekanand Kumar joins DoT Headquarters at New Delhi

Vivekanand Kumar has joined Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Headquarters at New Delhi with effect from May 16, 2024 (A/N). Prior to this appointment he was posted at Bihar LSA. He is a JTS of ITS Grade A officer.

Janakiramulu Polagani is Vigilance Assistant in EPFO, Hyd

Janakiramulu Polagani has been appointed as Vigilance Assistant in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on deputation basis. He will report his duties at the Zonal Vigilance Directorate (SZ), Hyderabad.

D S Rao is Vigilance Assistant in EPFO, Hyd

Darla Suryanarayana Rao has been appointed as Vigilance Assistant in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on deputation basis. He will report his duties at the Zonal Vigilance Directorate (SZ), Hyderabad.

Two IDAS officers transferred to PIFA- Navy & Air Force

Two IDAS officers have been transferred and given new postings. These officers and their new postings are Swapnil Hanmane - PIFA (Navy), New Delhi and Alok Kumar Tiwari PIFA (AF), New Delhi.

Post of IRCTC -CRM for Chandigarh location advertised

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has invited applications from SAG/ NF-SAG/SG level IRTS officers for the post of Chief Regional Manager, Chandigarh. The applications must reach on or before June 15, 2024.

Exe Dir-Comm & Business Devp post for IRFC advertised

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) has advertised for the filling up of the post of Executive Director (Commercial and Business Development) at its Corporate Office, New Delhi on deputation basis. The applications must reach on or before June 14, 2024.

P Tiwari transferred to Western Rly

Pravin Kumar Tiwari has been transferred to Western Railway and posted as CWE. He is a HAG, IRSME officer of NorthEast Frontier Railway.

Ajay Nandan transferred as PCME (CHOD)

Ajay Nandan has been transferred and posted as PCME (CHOD). He is an IRSME officer in North East Frontier Railway.

