Babus, mantris & buzz: Opposition alliance now in June?

Opposition alliance now in June?

It is said that the opposition alliance against the present Government will come into existence in June. Karnataka poll results will pave the way for this unity.

History to be repeated in Karnataka?

Political watchers say that sooner or later history will be repeated in Karnataka .They say Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh like situation will arise.

BUREAUCRACY

If the state does not release an IAS, what the rule book says

There is controversy on the release of Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, who has been appointed as new CBI chief. According to the rule book, if the state refuses to release any officer of all India service the union Government may issue the release order. ‘We are the central Government employees and hence, governed by the central rules’, said a senior IAS officer. Even if the state Government suspends an officer of all India service, it has to be approved by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India (GoI) within 15 days of the action or else, the suspension will stand null and void. In West Bengal, the then Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was called by the centre but he was unwilling to ggo. Finally, he resigned from the service. CBI Chief designate Praveen Sood has so far not been relieved by the Government as the Dy CM designate Shiv Kumar had said “ If Congress party returned to power, it would take action against Sood and labelled him as a “BJP agent”. Suspense looms large on the release of the DGP in Karnataka.The Karnataka Police Headquarters received no formal communication to relieve the DGP Praveen Sood even on Friday. He has been appointed as the CBI Chief on May 12. The DGP was not present in his office. It was expected that the order to release him will be issued on Friday but it did not happen. Incidentally, preparations for the swearing in of the Chief Minister on Saturday is in full swing.

L K Atheeq to be Principal Secretary to Siddaramaiah?

It is widely believed that L K Atheeq will be the Principal Secretary to the new Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer.

Vandita Sharma Chief Secretary Karnataka to continue?

Present Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to continue as Chief Secretary of Karnataka. A 1986 batch IAS officer Vandita Sharma is scheduled to retire in November.

Will D. N. Narasimharaju be Advisor to Siddaramaiah

Grapevine has it that D. N. Narasimharaju is being appointed Advisor to the new Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He is a former 1984 batch IAS officer.

B M Sharma to be OSD to MP CM

Former IAS officer B M Sharma is being appointed OSD to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan from June 1.

Will M Kempaiah be Police Advisor to Siddharamiah ?

Former IPS officer M Kempaiah is likely to be appointed Police Adviser to the new Chief Minister Siddharamiah.

I.S.N. Prasad ACS Finance to continue

I.S.N. Prasad ACS Finance who is retiring in June end is unlikely to be changed. He is a 1986 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Dr Reddy unlikely to be changed

Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS Additional Chief Secretary Industries to Government of Karnataka is unlikely to be changed. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer.

BDA Chairman Kumar Naik to continue?

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner, Kumar Naik, is likely to continue. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer.

Gaurav Kumar Tiwari relieved to join as Director, Cabinet Secretariat

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has relieved Gaurav Kumar Tiwari of cadre responsibility in order to join central deputation as Director, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi, for a period of four years. He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

R P Upadhyaya posted to GNCTD

R P Upadhyaya is posted to GNCTD consequent upon repatriation from foreign deputation. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Mridul Kumar appointed Ambassador to Switzerland

Mridul Kumar, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Switzerland. He is a 1992 batch IFS officer.

Ms Surabhi Sharma appointed as Competent Authority & Administrator

Ms Surabhi Sharma has been appointed as Competent Authority & Administrator, Mumbai under the Smugglers and Foreign exchange Manipulators Act and The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, on deputation basis. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Tenure of Venkatesan as OSD to Dr Jitendra Singh extended

Deputation tenure of M Venkatesan as OSD to Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for PMO, has been extended for a period up to April 30, 2024. He is a CSS officer.

Ankur Yadav appointed as Deputy Secretary, Minority Affairs

Ankur Yadav has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. He is a 2013 batch IRAS officer.

Prabhakar Kumar appointed as Director, Food

Prabhakar Kumar has been appointed as Director in the Department of Food & Public Distribution. He is a 2008 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Dr S K Chourasia appointed as Director, MoEF&CC

Dr Shailesh Kumar Chourasia has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC). He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Rajnish Kumar appointed as Director, National e-Governance Division

Rajnish Kumar has been appointed as Director (Capacity Building) in National e-Governance Division on deputation basis. He is a 1998 batch IRSME officer.

Tenure of Naval Kishor as Director, Revenue extended

The central deputation tenure of Naval Kishor working as Director in the Department of Revenue has been extended up to October 28, 2025. He is a 2003 batch IOFS officer.

GST Council needs to reshuffle GOMs

In the wake of a change of guard in Karnataka post the assembly election, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will now have to appoint a new Chairperson to the key Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai was the Convenor of the GoM on GST rate rationalisation. In addition, the replacement of another member in place of former Bihar deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad in August 2022 is still pending.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)