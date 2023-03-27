Babus, mantris & buzz: Now Rahul to be asked to vacate bungalow?

Now Rahul to be asked to vacate bungalow?

Informed sources said after being disqualified from Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to be asked to vacate his Tuglak Lane Bungalow.

Jairam's unfortunate advice proved costly?

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, during a PC asked Rahul Gandhi to said 'I am MP unfortunately'. Now this 'Unfortunate' advice proved true and he is not an MP.

Cabinet decision PC was addressed at 9.00 pm

Due to hectic political activities the press conference to inform the cabinet decision was called at 8.45 pm on Friday. Anurag Thakur informed about the 4% hike in DA to Central government employees and pensioners.

BUREAUCRACY

Civil Services Board in respect of ICAS reconstituted

The Civil Services Board (CSB) in respect of Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) has been reconstituted. Accordingly, Dr Shankari Murali, Additional Controller General of Accounts (ACGA), Office of CGA, New Delhi has been appointed the Chairperson of the Board, while Sanjal Singh, Joint CGA, Office of CGA and Mrs Jaspal Kaur Pradyot, Joint CGA, Office of CGA, have been appointed as Members.

Did UP CM speak to PM on UP DGP issue?

Insiders say that during his Varanasi visit UP Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi discussed about the appointment of new UP DGP on March 31.

Retired IAS officers to be included in panel for conducting departmental probes

Applications have been invited from retired IAS officers to be included as Inquiry Officers in the panel which is being constituted by the DoPT for conducting Departmental Enquiries in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against IAS officers.

Six IAS officers get new postings in UP

Six IAS officers have been assigned new responsibilities in UP. Veena Kumari Meena, Principal Secretary, Food Logistics, will also hold the charge of PS, Women Welfare and Child Development, while Mrs Kinjal Singh has been appointed DG, Medical Education and Prakash Bindu takes over as MD, UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development, Lucknow. Similarly, Shiv Prasad-I was shifted as Special Secretary, Science & Technology; Radheshyam as MD, UP SC Finance and Development Corporation and Sunil Kumar Chaudhary is now Special Secretary, Backward Class Welfare.

Ashwani Kumar will hold additional charge during Yadav’s foreign visit

Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary, Home, GNCTD, is assigned the additional charge of Chairperson, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) during the foreign visit of Amit Yadav from March 30 to April 6. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Samiran Das promoted to JTS

Samiran Das has been promoted to Junior Time Scale (JTS). He is an IDAS officer.

15 AOs/Sr AOs posted on return from training

As many as 15 Senior Accounts Officers (Sr. AOs)/ Accounts Officers (AOs) have been posted to various Ministries upon return from training with AJNIFM, Faridabad. Rita Sharma has been posted to CA&PD, Delhi, while J Raghuraman goes to MEA, Delhi and Madhu Sinha to Skill Development, Delhi. Similarly, Umesh Saxena is posted to MHA, Delhi; Vinay Sahrawat to CGA, Delhi; Sandeep Bawa to Planning, Delhi; Praveen Juneja to CGA, Delhi; Rajesh Kumar Ahuja to Skill Development, Delhi; Neelam Bhatnagar to RD, Delhi; Praveen Kumar Grover to Education, Delhi; Manoj Kumar Sinandi to MHA, Delhi; S A Ansari to MHA, Delhi; K P Preethy to CBIC, Cochin; Suman Kant Acharya to Commerce, Kolkata and Santosh Kumar will be shifted to Mines, Shillong.

PK Agarwal gets extension in deputation tenure

Praveen Kumar Agarwal, Member (Revenue), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), has been given an extension on his tenure of deputation for the fourth year, which is up to June 10, 2024. He is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

Tomar joins DoT

Suneet Kumar Tomar has been posted at the IT cell of DoT as Dy Director. He is an ITS officer.

Ms Kanchan appointed GM (Systems), RLDA

Ms Shashi Kanchan, Chief Electrical Engineer (CEE), Central Organisation For Modernisation of Workshops (COFMOW), has been selected for deputation to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) as General Manager (Systems) at Delhi for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Guru Prakash appointed CPM (Civil), MRVC

Guru Prakash, formerly Chief Engineer (CE), P, Western Railway (WR), has been selected deputation to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC) as Chief Project Manager (CPM), Civil, for a period of five years from the date of relief, which is March 10, 2023. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

SK Gupta appointed GM (Tech.), RCIL

Sahitya Kumar Gupta, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Signal and Telecommunication (S&T), South Central Railway (SCR), has been selected deputation to RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) as General Manager (Technical) at Corporate Officer, Delhi, for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

