Babus, mantris & buzz: Nitish was quick to respond, but Lalu....

Nitish was quick to respond, but Lalu....

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wasted no time to thank PM Modi and the Central govt to thank for awarding ‘Bharat Ratna’ to his mentor, late Karpoori Thakur. But his colleague Lalu Yadav could not react immediately. Reason best known to him.

Will Bihar assembly polls be held with LS elections?

All is not well in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is likely to pull the plug in the saate and recommend the dissolution of assembly and opt for fresh polls to avoid uncertainty. The state's politics has been shaken by the announcement of Bharat Ratna to the late Karpoori Thakur. by the Central government. Nitish welcomed this announcement but his allied party RJD's reaction was routine. This has reported a crack between the two.

KEY APPOINTMENT (15) CBDT Chairman

In August the post of CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta will fall vacant. If the GoI goes by seniority Pragya Sahay may succeed him.

DG News DD post is vacant since March 2023

The post of the DG, DD News has been lying vacant since March last year and the govt is not finding any suitable IIS officer to fill the post. As per gossip the post is being kept vacant purposely to accommodate someone. What is the real cause? Only the government can give convincing reasons.

Ms Sumedh inducted as DIG, CBI

Ms Sumedh has been inducted as Deputy Inspector General of Police in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. She is a 2005 batch IPS officer of HP cadre.

Will Bhutani move to Centre?

Ashish Kumar Bhutani who has been empanelled to the rank of Secretary in the GoI may move to the Centre. He is 1990 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Six IPS officers of Kerala cadre to retire in 2024

A total of six officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Kerala are due to retire in 2024.

OP Yadav shifted to RDSO

Om Prakash Yadav has been transferred from Northern Railway (NR) to Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Apurva moved to RDSO

Apurva has been transferred from North Eastern Railway (NER) to Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Hemant Kumar moved as PCMM, NFR

Hemant Kumar has been transferred from East Central Railway (ECR) to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and posted as Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM) (PHOD). He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Vijay Kumar shifted as PCMM, ECR

Vijay Kumar has been transferred from South Eastern Railway (SER) to East Central Railway (ECR) and posted as Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM) (CHOD). He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

V K Langan transferred as PCMM, NWR

VK Langan has been transferred from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) to North Western Railway (NWR) and posted as Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM) (PHOD). He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Sanjeev Mishra appointed as PCMM, RCF

Sanjeev Mishra has been transferred from National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) to Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and posted as Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM) (PHOD). He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

MK Dey moved as PCMM, SER

MK Dey has been transferred from Metro Railway to South Eastern Railway (SER) and posted as Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM) (PHOD). He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Sandeep Shukla sent as PCMM, Metro Railway

Sandeep Shukla has been transferred from Modern Coach Factory (MCF) to Metro Railway and posted as Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM) (CHOD). He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

