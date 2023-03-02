Babus, mantris & buzz: Nitish is facing big challenge from ex- JDU leaders

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

When minister asked the Secretary to talk in Hindi?

At a meeting one Secretary addressed the gathering in English. After that the minister asked him when our PM speaks in Hindi in all non Hindi areas then why you addressed in English?

Nitish is facing big challenge from ex- JDU leaders

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is facing a tough challenge from his ex- colleagues who were shown the doors. RCP Singh, Umesh Kushwaha and Prashant Kishore are now openly criticising Nitish for the state's backwardness.

BUREAUCRACY

Dr Rajib K Mishra to be Chairman of PTC?

Grapevine has it that Dr Rajib K Mishra is being appointed Chairman and Managing Director of PTC India Ltd. Presently he is holding the additional charge.

Interview for two Members CBIC held

Interview for two Members of the CBIC were held last week. Altogether 10 officers belonging to 1988 and 1989 batch appeared for interview.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi is also Chairperson, NACWC

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat, has been assigned an additional charge of Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC) till the appointment of a regular incumbent. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of JK cadre.

Malhotra appointed new Pr DG, PIB

Rajesh Malhotra has been appointed the new Principal DG (M&C) of Press Information Bureau (PIB). Malhotra, who belongs to an IIS officer, replaces Satyendra Prakash.

Ms Kumar to officiate as DG, DD News

Ms Priya Kumar will look after the charge of the DG, DD, News. She is presently ADG, DD News. She is an IIS officer.

Uttal Lal selected as Director (Pers), NHPC Ltd

Uttal Lal, CGM, NTPC Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Personnel), NHPC Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 28, 2023. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

Dr Joydeep Guha appointed as ADG, GSI

Dr Joydeep Guha has been appointed as Additional Director General (Finance) in the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on deputation basis. He is an IP&TAFS officer.

A K Awasthi to continue as Advisor to CM Yogi

The non-cadre post of Adviser to the Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath has been extended for one more year till February 29, 2024 and the former IAS officer Avnish Kumar Awasthi will continue to remain posted on the post.

Upamanyu Basu returns to parent cadre

Upamanyu Basu, Joint Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1989 batch IRS-IT officer.

16 IPS officers get new postings in Punjab

As many as 16 IAS officers have been shifted and handed over new responsibilities in Uttar Pradesh. Naunihal Singh has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, while Arun Pal Singh was appointed ADGP, Modernization, Punjab, Chandigarh and R K Jaiswal is ADGP, STF, SAS Nagar. Similarly, Gurinder Singh Dhillon is shifted as ADGP, Law and Order, Chandigarh; Mohnish Chawla as ADGP, State Crime Record Bureau, Chandigarh; Surinderpal Singh Parmar as ADGP, Bathinda Range; Jaskaran Singh as IGP, Intelligence, SAS Nagar; Gursharan Singh Sandhu as IGP, Crime, Chandigarh; Baljot Singh Rathore as IGP GRP, Patiala; Gurpreet Singh Bhullar as IGP AGTF Punjab with additional charge of IGP, Rupnagar Range; Ajay Maluja will take over as DIG, STF, Bathinda; Narinder Bhargav as DIG NRI Ludhiana and in addition DIG, Border Range Amritsar; Naveen Singla as DIG Intelligence, SAS Nagar; Swapan Sharma as DIG, Jalandhar Range; Rakesh Kumar Kausal as DIG, Crime, Chandigarh and Harcharan Singh is now DIG, PAP-II Chandigarh.

Arun Arora is also GM, Metro Railway

Arun Arora, General Manager (GM), Eastern Railway (ER), has been assigned additional duties as General Manager (GM), Metro Railway, till the date of his superannuation. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

PR Tripathi appointed CELE, NCR

Pushpesh Raman Tripathi has been transferred from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) to North Central Railway (NCR) and posted as Chief Electric Locomotive Engineer (CELE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Naveen Babu appointed ED (J&K), IRCON

Naveen Babu, Chief Engineer (CE), SD & RSW, South East Central Railway (SECR) has been selected for deputation to IRCON International Limited for the post of Executive Director, J&K, at Jammu (J&K) Project, for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

SPS Yadav appointed GM (Elec.), RVNL

SPS Yadav, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Operations (Op), North Eastern Railway (NER), has been selected for deputation to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) as General Manager (Electrical) at Varanasi for a period of five years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer

