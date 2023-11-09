Babus, mantris & buzz: New trend of congratulations!

Who Jarange is in Maharashtra?

A new face of Manoj Jarange Patil has created political ripples in Maharashtra. He is a reservation leader for Marathas. Now people are curious to know whose man is. May be the stalwart in Maharashtra?

New trend of congratulations!

One officer received the following congratulating message “Jai Ram Sir”. Sir, many congratulations to you for this achievement”. One need not comment.

Lt Gen Mahal to retire this month end

Lt General Surendra Singh Mahal is retiring on November 30. He is presently posted as Chief Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla.

MHA can queer the pitch for IPS officers for being DGPs in States

The empanelment committee constituted for the selection of the state DGPs will not assess and consider the IPS officers on deputation to the Central Government for the posts of DGPs in the States, if the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) refused to relieve the officers at this point of time. Also, IPS Officers will not be included in the selection panel unless they themselves are willing to hold the post.

Did LoP lodge protest against appointment of CIC!

There are reports that the leader of the opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has lodged a protest to the President of India that he was totally kept in the dark about the selection of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). The PM however said that the Congress boycotted a meeting on the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner because they “hate Dalits”

V Chandrasekhar inducted as Joint Secretary, CBI

V Chandrasekhar has been inducted as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2000 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Two vacancies of Member in Railway Board

Now there will be two vacancies of Members in the Railway Board: one is Operations and Business Development and the other is HR.

Gujarat never had it so good?

More than 10 IPS officers of Gujarat cadre are holding key positions in the central agencies and observers say Gujarat never had it so good until the advent of the Modi Sarkar. However, others vehemently oppose this belief and say, this is not true as other state cadre officers are getting equal and even better opportunities in many cases. The Centre is appointing the best officers from the country, irrespective of the states they belong to, they opined. Additionally, many state Governments are not relieving such officials for central deputation.

Vijay Kumar is now ADGP, Law & Order in J&K

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir range, has been appointed as ADGP, Law & Order in Jammu & Kashmir. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Vidhi Kumar Birdi appointed as IGP, Kashmir in J&K

Vidhi Kumar Birdi has been appointed as IGP, Kashmir range in Jammu & Kashmir with additional charge of IGP Armed Kashmir. He is a 2003 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

