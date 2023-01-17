Babus, mantris & buzz: New faces from poll bound states in Modi cabinet likely

File Photo

New faces from poll bound states in Modi cabinet likely

Speculations about ensuing Cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion are rife in the political circles. It is believed that new faces from the poll-bound Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are to be inducted into the cabinet.

Top 5 in GMR- Indian multinational conglomerate

1 Hari Panicker -Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Business Integration-Airports (Business Office) at GMR Group.

2 I Prabhakara Rao - CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited and has over 30 years of rich and diverse experience across various businesses.

3 Videh Kumar Jaipuriar - Chief Executive Officer Delhi International Airport Limited CEO.

4 Radhakrishnababu - Chief Financial Officer at Delhi International Airport Ltd.

5 Ashwani Lohani, IRSME 1980 (Retired) CEO GMR Services Business (GMRSB) .He is former Chairman Railway Board and CMD of Air India .

BUREAUCRACY

Tenure of Chairman LIC to end in March

Tenure of the present Chairman of the LIC M R Kumar is coming to an end in March. There has been much progress in LIC during his tenure. If he doesn’t get extension he will have a say in the choice as his successor.

Will Reena Puri be Member CBDT ?

Reena Puri IRS 1987 presently Pr. CCIT,a faceless is considered to be a top contender for the post of Member CBDT.

Will Pankaj Kumar be powerful Director in ONGC?

Post of Director Production has been created after merging Director Onshore and Director Offshore in the ONGC. Director offshore Pankaj Kumar is expected to head this merged post, likely to come into effect from March 1.

Atul Karwal granted Apex Pay Scale

Atul Karwal, Director General, NDRF, has been granted Apex Pay Scale. Rajan is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

A Sema Rajan granted Apex Pay Scale

A Sema Rajan, Director, SVPNPA, has been granted Apex Pay Scale. Rajan is a 1987 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Manoj Yadav granted Apex Pay Scale

Manoj Yadav, Director General, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has been granted Apex Pay Scale. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Sanjeev Kumar Chadha empanelled as Additional Secretary in GoI

Sanjeev Kumar Chadha has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary/Additional Secretary equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1989 batch IFoS officer of Orissa cadre.

Sanjiv Chadda's term as MD & CEO, BoB extended till June 30

The term of Sanjiv Chaddha as Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda has been extended for a period till the date of his superannuation i.e. till June 30, 2023 which is further beyond his currently notified period of appointment of 3 years that ends on January 19.

Debadatta Chand to be next MD & CEO, BoB

Debadatta Chand has been recommended MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda (BoB). The Financial Services Information Bureau recommended him for the post.

Rajneesh Karnatak recommended MD & CEO, BoI

Rajneesh Karnatak has been recommended as MD & CEO, Bank of India (BoI). The Financial Services Information Bureau recommended him for the post.

The Making of History: World’s Longest Cruise Journey

Under the vision of PM Narendra Modiji, the world's longest river cruise journey was developed by Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Chairman IWAI in collaboration with Raj Singh, owner of Antara Cruises. This would not have been made a reality unless hard work put in form of dredging for depth, providing jetties, coordinating with Bangladesh and State Govts would not have been done.

NFDC charge given to JS (Films) Prithul Kumar

In a surprise Interim charge of NFDC has been to Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films) .

Secretary TRAI gets extension six months before

The DoT has approved the further extension of V. Raghunandan, Secretary, TRAI for one year from June 26, 2023 to May 31, 2024. He is an ITS officer.

ITS officer appointed Advisor in TRAI

Tejpal Singh, an ITS officer, has been appointed as Advisor in TRAI for a period of three years on deputation basis.

RERA in Chhattisgarh is now headless

After the superannuation of Chairman Vivek Dhand, RERA is totally headless in Chhattisgarh. Posts of two members in RERA are already lying vacant.

IRS officer to join NTRO as Scientist

Harish Kumar , a 2009 batch IRS(C&CE) officer will join the NTRO as Scientist-E on lateral shift basis till November 11, 2025. He is presently posted on deputation with the GST Council.

Tenure of Lalit Mohan Pandey as CVO, NFL extended

The tenure of Lalit Mohan Pandey as CVO, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Delhi, has been extended upto February 23, 2025. He is a 1995 batch IRSME officer.

Anurag Kumar takes over as CMD, ECIL

Anurag Kumar, ED ECIL, has taken over the charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL).

One Deputy and four Assistant Commissioners' VR accepted

The CBIC has accepted the voluntary retirement of 5 IRS(C&CE). S. Sampath, Dy Commissioner. Four Asstt Commissioners are- Rajesh N. Gondane, AVSS Viswanath, TR Nishath and GNA Srinivas Rao.

Nominations invited for the posts of CVOs

The DoPT has invited nomination of officers for appointment on deputation for the posts under CSS as CVO in CPSEs for the year 2023. Names could be forwarded to DoPT by January 31, 2023.

CIL’s production and supplies at historic high

Coal India’s (CIL) production, off-take and supplies to power sector have hit a historic high in FY’ 23, says Pramod Agrawal, Chairman of the Coal India Limited (CIL). With no slackening in the double-digit output growth since the fiscal’s start, CIL’s production raced to 479 million tonnes (MTs) ending December FY’23 achieving 101.4% of the progressive target and a year-on-year growth of 16%. The increase in quantum terms was a humongous 65.4 MTs. The company’s total coal supplies during the referred period rose to 508 MTs with a volume expansion of 26 MTs. CIL supplied 2.6 MTs more coal over the progressive target, posting 100.5% achievement. Amid spiralling demand, coal supplies to the power sector at 432.7 MTs were up by a strong 42.5 MTs clocking 11% y-o-y growth till December FY '23. CIL’s consolidated profit after tax of Rs.14,878 Crores for April-September’22, was the record high for the first half of any fiscal year so far, placing the company in the 8th rank among the top 20 most profit generating listed companies of the country. Concurrent with production, CIL also hiked up its capital expenditure to Rs. 7,027 Crs in H1 FY’23 posting 33% compared to first half of FY’22. CIL’s capex witnessed a 2.5 fold in a two year span from Rs.6,270 Crs in FY '20 to Rs.15,401 Crs in FY’22. For the current fiscal it is likely to touch Rs. 16,500 Crs. The increased capex spend is on land acquisition, introduction of modernized fleet and laying new rail lines which are essential for future output and off-take growth. As of 10 January 2023 CIL’s production surpassed 500 MT which is the quickest time ever since the company’s inception.

16 officers of IPoS promoted to NFSG

As many as 16 officers of the Indian Postal Service (IPoS), Group 'A' have been appointed in the Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG) of the Junior Administrative Grade of the Service. They are: Binod Bihari Sharan, Major Ms Disha Pannu, Mohammad Shahnawaz Akhter, Major Ms Shilpa Rao Tanugula, S N Dave, Ms Simran Kaur, Krishnamachari Raveendran, Major Ms Loveleena Jaiswal, Aditya Kumar Nayak, Ms Archana Gopinath, Ms Arkaja Das, Ms Neetu, Pawan Kumar, Ms Alice Keviwetuonuo Vizo, Vickey Kumar and Bishan Singh.

CORPORATE

RK Jain appointed Chairman, Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Rakesh Kumar Jain has been appointed as Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Limited. He succeeds Sukhmal Kumar Jain to the post.

Dinesh Taluja appointed Addl. Director, Just Dial Ltd

Dinesh Taluja has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) of Just Dial Limited.

Anshuman Thakur appointed Addl. Director, Just Dial Ltd

Anshuman Thakur has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) of Just Dial Limited.

Ms Murthy quits as Director, Just Dial Ltd

Ms. Divya Murthy has resigned from the position of Director of Just Dial Limited.

MK Sarkar steps down as NE Director, Terai Tea Company Ltd

Milan Krisna Sarkar has resigned from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of Terai Tea Company Limited.

HK Agarwal quits as NE Director, Terai Tea Company Ltd

Hemant Kumar Agarwal has resigned from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of Terai Tea Company Limited.

Khanijo steps down as Ind. Director, Adbhut Infrastructure Ltd

Saurabh Khanijo has resigned from the position of Independent Director of Adbhut Infrastructure Limited.

BB Mithal steps down as Ind. Director, Sharad Fibres And Yarn Processors Ltd

Bharat Bhushan Mithal has resigned from the position of Independent Director of Sharad Fibres And Yarn Processors Limited.

