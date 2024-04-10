Babus, mantris & buzz: Navin Pattnaik is facing tough time

Navin Pattnaik is facing tough time

Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik is facing a tough situation this time two sitting MPs, some ex and sitting MPs and MLAs have left the party. And on top of this most of them have joined the BJP. Analysts said that there could be some local reasons behind this running away but failure of alliance between the two is also one of the reasons because most of ex- BJDs have joined BJP.

Former UP DGP Vijay Kumar joins BJP

Former UP DGP Vijay Kumar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .He is former 1988 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

NDA likely to increase offices in abroad

Whisper has it that if NDA comes to power for the third time consecutively, it can increase 20% offices in the foreign.

Venugopal to be Additional Director in CBI this month

N Venugopal is being promoted to the rank of Additional Director in CBI this month. He is 1995 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Manoj Panda is new Member of Finance Commission

Economist Manoj Panda has been appointed as a full-time member of the Sixteenth Finance Commission. He is former director at the Institute of Economic Growth.

Three IPS officers on ‘On Offer’ list for 2023-24 central deputation

Three DG level IPS officers are on the “On Offer” list for central deputation for the year 2023-24. These include Amrit Mohan Prasad (1989 batch Odisha cadre), Alok Ranjan (1991 batch MP cadre) and Ms Renuka Mishra (1990 batch UP cadre).

Sushil Sharma selected as CMD, SJVN Limited

Sushil Sharma, Director (Projects), SJVN Limited, has been selected for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on April 8, 2024. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

(We said this on Nov 17, 2023 & Feb 23, 2024)

Joint Secretary post in I&B is vacant since January

One post of Joint Secretary in the ministry of information and broadcasting is vacant since January 9 this year. Vikram Sahay left the Ministry in January.

IAS officer suspended in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Government has suspended IAS officer Naveen Tanwar. He is 2019 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

21 candidates shortlisted for three GSI posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shortlisted 21 candidates for three posts in Geological Survey of India (GSI), under the Ministry of Mines. The interview dates will be announced shortly.

Amitabh Singhal transferred to ICF

Amitabh Singhal has been transferred to ICF and posted in the cadre against existing vacancy. He is a NF-HAG, IRSEE officer from Southern Railway zone.

Chirag Jain confirmed as IPS from UP cadre

As per the Indian Police Service (probation) rules 1954, Chirag Jain has been confirmed as an Indian Police Service borne on the cadre of Uttar Pradesh with effect from December 28, 2022. He is a 2020 batch officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)