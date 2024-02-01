Babus, mantris & buzz: Narendra Modi to contest Parliamentary election from South also?

Narendra Modi to contest Parliamentary election from South also?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to contest the Parliament election from South as well. His traditional seat is Varanasi but this time, he could file papers from Tamil Nadu or Kerala as well. The party is desperate to improve its tally in TN, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The party has already a strong foothold in Karnataka. With 39 MPs, Tamil Nadu is the fourth-largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats, behind only Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. The buzz for Modi is around three segments - Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, and Kanyakumari. In Kerala, he may contest from Thrissur and the speculation is linked to the luncheon meeting that he had with the Christian bishops and other prominent leaders from the community recently.

BJP is real boss in Bihar

Although Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister, political observers say the real boss of Bihar is not Nitish Kumar but the BJP. May be true and new actions of CM will clear the cloud.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar will superannuate in April 2024. His two-year term expires in April. He took over as Naval Chief on November 30, 2021. He is the 25th Naval Chief. The name of V Adam D K Tripathi is doing the rounds for the post of next Navy Chief. He is presently posted as F-o-C, western Command, Mumbai. He is the senior most V Adam.

Sanjay Kumar is new Member CBDT

On a newly created post of Member Sanjay Kumar has been appointed Member in the CBDT. He is 1988 batch IRS (IT) officr.

Radha Raturi is new Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand

Radha Raturi is the first woman Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand. 1988 batch IAS officer Radha Raturi will succeed S S Sandhu who is retiring on Jan 31.

Makrand Deoskar appointed IG, BSF

Makrand Deoskar has been appointed as IG, Border Security Force (BSF) on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

Jha is now full-time Member of the Finance Commission

Ajay Narayan Jha, former Member of the 15th Finance Commission and former Secretary, Department of Expenditure has been appointed full time Member of the 16th Finance Commission. He is 1982 batch former IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Ms Gunjan Dave posted as DG, Telecom

After promotion to HAG+, Ms Gunjan Dave has been posted as DG, Telecom. She will also hold additional charge of Member Telecom.

Downgraded posting period of Saurabh Kumar Tiwari as Joint Secretary, DBTM extended

Downgraded posting period of Saurabh Kumar Tiwari from Additional Secretary to Joint Secretary level in Direct Benefit Transfer Mission, Cabinet Secretariat, has been extended upto December 10, 2025. He is a 1993 batch IP &TA&FS officer.

Upgraded posting period of Praveen Vashista as Additional Secretary, Home extended

Upgrading posting period of Praveen Vashista from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary, Department of Home has been extended upto January 14, 2025. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Upgraded posting period of Sunil Palliwal as Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority

Upgraded posting period of Sunil Palliwal from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary as Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority, has been extended upto September 15, 2024. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Upgraded posting period of Sandip Pradhan as DG, SAI extended

Upgraded posting period of Sandip Pradhan from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary as Director General, Sports Authority of India, has been extended upto September 30, 2024. He is a 1990 batch IRS-IT officer.

Upgraded posting period of Arvind Shrivastava as Additional Secretary, PMO extended

Upgrading posting period of Arvind Shrivastava from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's office has been extended upto March 24, 2025. He is a 1994 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Sanjay Vinayak Mudalia appointed as ED, Bank of India

Sanjay Vinayak Mudalia, ED, Indian Overseas Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director, Bank of India.

Joydeep Dutta Roy appointed as ED, Indian Overseas Bank

Joydeep Dutta Roy, ED, Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank.

Jai Prakash Dwivedi appointed as CMD, WCL

Jai Prakash Dwivedi, Director (Technical), Western Coalfields Limited, has been appointed as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL).The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Harish Duhan appointed as Director (Tech), CCL

Harish Duhan, GM, NCL, has been appointed as Director (Technical), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

