Babus, mantris & buzz: Modi has no challenger in BJP

Did PM Modi and HM Amit Shah imprison planets?

No astrologer in the country has been able to predict the future of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In a chat among a few astrologers they were heard saying “It seems both of them have imprisoned the planets”.

Modi has no challenger in BJP

In every political party one or the other also has a challenger but in the BJP as things stand today there is no challenger of PM Narendra Modi in the party.

BUREAUCRACY

Anjani Kumar Pandey quits Indian Revenue Service

Anjani Kumar Pandey, Addl.CIT, Faizabad, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre.

Send IFoS officers applications only after vigilance clearance, says Ministry

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sent a communication to all the Ministries, Chief Secretaries of all States, and the Administrators of all Union Territories asking them that the applications of IFoS officers received by the Department for different purposes are not accompanied with the essential vigilance clearances of respective Ministries/ States/ Union Territories. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is the cadre controlling authority for IFoS officers and hence gives the cadre clearances and vigilance clearances to IFoS officers working in various States and Union Territories. The cadre and vigilance clearances are invariably required for forwarding the application for deputation to various Ministries.

Additional charge not given to any Member in Railway Board

Almost one and half month is going to pass but the Railway Board could not appoint a new Member, Operations & Business Development. Jaya Verma Sinha, CEO and Chairman, RB is holding the additional charge of the members, Ops & BP.

246 CSS officers get rotational transfers

As many as 246 officers of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) have been accorded rotational transfers. The list of shifted officers as follows: https://www.whispersinthecorridors.com/pdf/RTP_US_Ministry_alloted.pdf

Army Day to be celebrated in Lucknow

This time the Army Day will be celebrated in Lucknow. The Day falls on January 15 every year.

Pune produces large number of IAS?

It is believed that Pune these days produces a large number of civil servants in the country. It is said that Pune has become an education hub in the country.

Esha Pandey relieved to join CBI

Ms Esha Pandey, currently posted as DCP/Traffic, Delhi, has been relieved from Delhi Police and her services have been placed at the disposal of CBI. She is a 2010 batch IPS officer.

2 IPS officers relieved to join Manipur Govt

Services of two IPS officers of Delhi Police: Ms Shweta Chauhan and Harendra Kumar Singh have been placed at the disposal of Government of Manipur and they have been relieved from Delhi Police.

GSTAT bench to be set up in Uttarakhand

The Finance Ministry has notified setting up of one GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) bench in Uttarakhand.

GSTAT bench to be set up in Jharkhand

The Finance Ministry has notified setting up of one GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) bench in Jharkhand.

50 years reunion seminar of 1973 batch of IPS Officers

50-years reunion of IPS officers of the 1973 batch will be held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad from December 14-15.

