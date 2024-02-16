Babus, mantris & buzz: Ministries are busy preparing Achievement booklets

Will Bhupendra Yadav contest Lok Sabha polls from Haryana?

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bhiwani Constituency in Haryana.

Ministries are busy preparing Achievement booklets

Ministries in the Government are reportedly busy in preparing booklets which will contain the achievements of 10 years of the Modi government.

BUREAUCRACY

Will this time selection meeting of EC be held online?

Rumour is that this time a meeting to select the Election Commissioner could be held on-line. This could be called within a week. Final decision lies with the PMO.

CBDT enjoys full strength

Presently the strength of the Central Board of Direct Taxes is full and now the first vacancy will arise only in June.

Post of Chairman Central Pollution Control Board lying vacant

Post of Chairman Central Pollution Control Board has been lying vacant in the Government of India for the last over one year.

S K Jha to succeed Sanjay Gupta as CMD, Konkan Railway on Apr 1

Santosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations & Commercial), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), will be succeeding Sanjay Gupta ending tenure on March 31, 2024. However, the Government of India is yet to issue orders of Jha for the appointment. Jha is likely to take over as CMD on April 1, 2024.

Rajendra Kuamr Gupta selected as Director (Fiin) Cotton Corporation

Rajendra Kuamr Gupta, Chief General Manager, CCI, has been Director (Finance), Cotton Corporation of India Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 15, 2024. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

Ms Kajal Singh appointed as Director, Social Justice

Ms Kajal Singh has been appointed as Director, Social Justice & Empowerment. She is a 2010 batch IRS-IT officer.

Ms Radha Katyal Naran appointed as Director, Justice

Ms Radha Katyal Narang has been appointed as Director, Justice. She is a 2005 batch IRS-IT officer.

Post of Ms Anurima Sharma upgraded to Director level

The post of Ms Anurima Sharma as Private Secretary to Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, has been upgraded to Director level. She is a 2010 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Post of Shivraj Umakantrao Dhuppe upgraded to Director level

The post of Shivraj Umakantrao Dhuppe has been upgraded as Director, Defence. He is a 2010 batch IA&AS officer.

Puspendra Singh appointed as Deputy Secretary, Social Justice

Puspendra Singh has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment. He is a 2013 batch ISS officer.

Prabhakar relieved to join parent cadre

Prabhakar, 2007 batch IAS officer serving in Bihar on inter cadre deputation, has been relieved by Bihar Government w e f February 12 to serve in parent cadre i.e. Sikkim cadre.

Did an IAS officer draw policies of electric vehicles?

Today there is the future of electric vehicles in India. As an Adviser for Infrastructure Connectivity and Director General of Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office at NITI Aayog Anil Srivastava had drawn policies related with adoption of electric vehicles .Anil Srivastava is former 1985 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Deepfake: A technology overshadowed by crime

It is a blessing to be born in an era of rapid technological advancements. However, we cannot shy away from the fact that as technology gets better, those who know how to tweak it for their benefit get even better. Deepfake, or may we say the double-edged sword, is one such technology that though ‘is being to good use’, it is garnering more wrath for its misuse. To know more on the growing unfortunate incidents and concerns over Deepfake, Whispers In The Corridors spoke to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Cyber Crime MP, Yogesh Deshmukh in detail to have a better understanding of the same.

Why is CDS Japan not coming to India?

If sources are to be believed, General Yoshide, CDS Japan is not coming to India. It is said that his 2-IC will represent him. Why the CDS changed his programme, is a matter of curiosity.

IRS officer to join Narcotics Bureau

Ajit Dan will join the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under MHA, as Addl Director, on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2010 batch IRS(C&IT) batch officer.

