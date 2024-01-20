Babus, mantris & buzz: Maneka Gandhi unlikely to get ticket this time

Maneka Gandhi unlikely to get ticket this time

If sources are to be believed Maneka Gandhi is unlikely to get a BJP ticket from Sultanpur.

Whose English is better?

Entire country is aware of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor having a good command of the English language but it seems Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is equally knowledgeable. Only recently the two leaders were engaged in a war of words over delay in flights. When Tharoor shot off certain tweets on this issue Scindia wrote one of his tweets Tharoor is lost in his esoteric world of thesaurus.

KEY POSITIONS (10) CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA (CJI)

The 50th Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud is scheduled to retire on November 10, 2024. He assumed the office of CJI on November 8, 2022. He will be succeeded by Justice Sanjeev Khanna, who superannuates in May 2025.

Paban Kumar Borthakur to be Chairman RERA in Assam?

Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur after retirement in March end may be appointed Chairman RERA after the expiry of term T Y Das.

New Members of CAT to be appointed

As many as 15 Administrative Members and 10 Judicial Members are to be appointed in Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in February.

Ms Sanjukta Mudgal returns to parent cadre

Ms Sanjukta Mudgal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Culture, has been repatriated to her parent cadre for availing the benefit of promotion in the cadre. She is a 1990 batch IFS officer of MP cadre.

Centre declares ‘half-day’ on January 22

The Government of India has declared 'half-day' on January 22, 2024. The offices of Central Government, Central Institutions and Central Industrial establishments will remain closed till 2.30pm.

K Jayaganesh returns to parent cadre, gets posting

K Jayaganesh has been appointed as Additional CIT(OSD) in the Office of Principal CCIT, Chennai, Tamilnadu & Puducherry region on return from deputation. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Cabinet approves creation of posts for 16th Finance Commission

The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of three posts at the level of Joint Secretary i.e. two posts of Joint Secretary and one post of Economic Adviser for the 16th Finance Commission, which was constituted in pursuance of Article 280 of the Constitution vide Notification dated 31st December, 2023. The newly created posts are required to assist the Commission in carrying out its functions. All other posts in the Commission have already been created as per the delegated powers.

32 candidates shortlisted for seven Asst Public Prosecutor posts in CBI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shortlisted 32 candidates for the posts of seven Assistant Public Prosecutors in the CBI. The shortlisted candidates have cleared the Combined Recruitment Test held on December 17, 2023 and will now be called for interviews soon.

56 candidates shortlisted for 13 posts of Asstt Director (Corporate Law)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shortlisted 56 candidates for the posts of 13 posts of Asstt Director (Corporate Law) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The shortlisted candidates have cleared the Combined Recruitment Test held on December 17, 2023 and will now be called for interviews soon.

Over 100 Chartered flights coming to Ayodhya

As per information, over 100 chartered flights are reportedly landing at the newly built Ayodhya airport. It is said that a large number of guests are coming to Ayodhya.It is also said that most of these planes will be parked at all nearby airports.

Selection of Director (S&CA), ONGC through SCSC

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will be selecting a candidate for the post of Director (Strategy & Corporate Affairs), ONGC through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC).

Eight IPS officers of Chhattisgarh cadre to retire in 2024

A total of eight officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Chhattisgarh are due to retire in 2024.

17 IAS officers to retire in Bihar cadre in 2024

A total of 17 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in Bihar cadre in 2024.

No empanelment at ADG level from Telangana cadre

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1995 batch from Telangana cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General (ADG) or equivalent posts in Government of India.

Associate Prof post for Dr Ambedkar International Centre advertised

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited applications for the post of Associate Professor in the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on deputation basis. The applications must reach on or before February 29, 2024.

Applications invited for Consultant posts in Disaster Management Division

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications from retired employees for the posts of consultants - Assistant Director on contract basis in the Disaster Management Division of the ministry. The applications should reach on or before January 31, 2024.

