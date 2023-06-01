Babus, mantris & buzz: Major political upheaval likely

Major political upheaval likely

Buzz is that a major political upheaval in central politics is going to take place in the next ten days. Cabinet reshuffle and changes in the organisation are likely to take place.

In Centre Modi and in states Regional Leaders?

It is widely believed that in 2024, PM Narendra Modi will return to power in the Centre and regional leaders in certain states will rule.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Justice Sonia Gokani be new Chairperson of NGT?

Latest grapevine has it that Justice Sonia Gokani, former CJ of the Gujarat High Court, is being appointed new Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Justice Gokani, the first woman Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, retired after serving 10 days tenure in February.

Much awaited orders for Members, CBDT likely this week

Much awaited orders for the appointments of Members in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) are likely to be issued most probably this week.

IPS Shakeel Akhtar to be new CIC Tamil Nadu

Shakeel Akhtar is being appointed new Chief Information Commissioner in Tamil Nadu. He is former 1989 batch IPS officer.

Arun Kumar Sinha re-employed as Director, SPG

Arun Kumar Sinha has been re-employed as Director, Special Protection Group (SPG) on contract basis, in the rank and pay of DG, for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. May 31, 2023. He is a 1987 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

GMDC creates record profit

GMDC creates a record profit of Rs. 1,657 crore in FY 2022-23. It has been a journey of Rs 2,005 crore from FY 2020-21 to present. Also, in FY 2022-23 GMDC has expanded footprint into Odisha with Coal Mines having reserves of 1.5 Billion Tons and Annual Capacity of 23 Million Tons. GMDC’s Lignite Reserves & Annual Capacity; 500 Million Tons & 9 Million Tons .GMDC’s Coal Reserves & Annual Capacity (Added in 2022-23): 1,500 Million Tons/1.5 Billion Tons & 23 Tons.

Roopwant Singh who is 2003 batch IAS officer is Roopwant Singh is MD of the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC).

Foreign post appointments in one order

As an act of streamlining civil services appointments, the Modi Government has made all foreign post appointments of various ministries in one single order.

Dr Jujjavarapu Balaji appointed as Minister (Agri), Embassy of India, Rome

Dr Jujjavarapu Balaji has been appointed as Minister (Agriculture), Embassy of India, Rome, Italy. He is a 2001 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Angshumali Rastogi appointed as Representative of India, ICAO, Canada

Angshumali Rastogi has been appointed as Representative of India in the Council of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Montreal Canada at Joint Secretary level. He is a 1995 batch IRSME officer.

Nidhi Mani Tripathi appointed as Minister (Eco), High Commission, London

Ms Nidhi Mani Tripathi has been appointed as Minister (Economic), High Commission of India, London, UK. She is a 2001 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Anand Singh appointed as Sr Advisor to ED, IMF

Anand Singh has been appointed as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, USA. He is a 2000 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Hemang Jani appointed as Sr Advisor to ED, World Bank

Hemang Jani has been appointed as Senior Adviser to the Executive Director, World Bank, Washington DC, USA.

Ponnuraj V appointed as Sr Advisor to ED, ADB

Ponnuraj V has been appointed as Senior Adviser to the Executive Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila. He is a 2000 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Ms Debjani Chakrabarti appointed as Minister (Eco & Com), Embassy of India, Tokyo

Ms Debjani Chakrabarti has been appointed as Minister (Economic & Commercial), Embassy of India, Tokyo. She is a 2002 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)