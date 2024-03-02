Babus, mantris & buzz: Major overhaul in next Modi Cabinet?

Major overhaul in next Modi Cabinet?

In the third term of Narendra Modi, there is going to be a major overhaul in his new Cabinet. High profile Ministers may be out and there will be new faces from the youth and women will be seen, whispers in the corridor of power say.

Will Bansuri Swaraj be BJP candidate from Delhi?

Bansuri Swaraj, a daughter of Sushma Swaraj, is expected to get BJP ticket from a Delhi constituency. She has been quite active in politics these days.

BUREAUCRACY

Secretary level changes in GoI soon

Secretary level Changes are expected to take place in the Government of India in a week or two. Some new appointments are likely to be made.

No empanelment as Secretary in GoI from 11 cadres

No empanelment of 1993 batch IAS officers has been made for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India from 11 States.

Will Chanchal Kumar return as Chief Secretary of Bihar?

Although chances are that present Chief Secretary of Bihar Amir Subhani will get an extension on May 1 yet chances of the return of Chanchal Kumar to Bihar as CS are not ruled out. Chanchal Kumar a 1992 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre is presently Secretary in the GoI.

Three rising stars in MP bureaucracy!

In Madhya Pradesh, the bureaucrats now talk about the three rising stars in the IAS cadre. They are: Manoj Govil of 1991 batch IAS, Pankaj Agrawal of 1992 batch and Vivek Agrawal of the 1994 batch IAS.

Tenure of Awanish Awasthi as Advisor to CM UP extended

The tenure of Awanish Awasthi as Advisor to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has been extended upto February 28, 2025. He is a retired IAS officer.

Director (Safety), DGFASLI, Mumbai post advertised

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has advertised for the filling up of the post of Director (Safety), in the Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), Mumbai, on deputation basis.

Post of Director NIUM advertised

The Ministry of Ayush has advertised for the post of Director, National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru.

RBI invites applications for Medical consultant post

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the filling up of the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis for Bhopal location.The applications must reach on or before March 11, 2024.

UPSC notifies interview dates for Asstt Dir posts in SFIO

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that the candidates shortlisted for the nine vacancies of Assistant Director (Banking) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will be held on March 12 and 13, 2024. The morning session will be held from 9 am while the afternoon session will be held from 12 pm.

M K Yadava re-engaged as Special CS Forest in Assam

M K Yadava, IFoS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of

Forest Force, Assam has been re-engaged as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) for a period of one year w e f March 1, 2024 after his superannuation on February 29.

GGM Gurugram post advertised

The RITES Limited has invited applications for the post of Group General Manager (Mech) for Gurugram location.

NIA delegation headed by DG visits J&K, meets DGP

A high-level team of elite NIA headed by the DG, Dinkar Gupta visited J&K and met senior Police officers. This has raised speculations among the bureaucratic officers. Besides Gupta, the NIA team comprised of Inspector General, Vijay Sakhare and Deputy Inspector General, Amit Kumar. The team interacted with Director General of Police J&K R.R. Swain and other senior officers of J&K Police including ADGP Headquarter PHQ M.K Sinha, ADGP Armed, law & Order Vijay Kumar, IGP (POS) PHQ B.S Tuti, DIG SIA, Dr. Ajeet Singh Salaria, SSP NIA, Jammu Sandeep Choudhary and other officers. During the meeting, the officers deliberated upon updates on ongoing investigation of terror crime cases and action plans to take them to logical conclusion. Besides this, the officers exchanged ideas and insights regarding terrorism, terrorist-separatist ecosystem and new network of the national security adversaries in J&K to sustain the dwindling edifice of Pakistan sponsored anti-India campaign.

Cabinet approves creation of Director level post in National Institute of One Health

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of creation of one post at the level of Scientist H (in the pay level 15) as Director of National Institute of One Health, Nagpur who will also serve as the Mission Director for the multi-Ministerial and multi-sectoral National One Health Mission for integrated disease control and pandemic preparedness, by bringing human, animal, plant and environmental sectors together.

