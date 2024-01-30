Babus, mantris & buzz: Kerala Governor & CM have no eye to eye relations

Kerala Governor & CM have no eye to eye relations

In Kerala the political situation is not cordial. The relations between the Governor and the CM are said to be tense and both are speaking against each other openly. The Center has provided Z+ security to the Governor which has not gone well to the CM. He alleged that the Governor is playing at the hand of the BJP.

Karnataka: more leaders likely to join BJP

After Jagadish Shettar's homecoming, sources said about half a dozen more leaders are likely to join the BJP. Among them half could be from the Congress.

BUREAUCRACY

CHAIRMAN RAILWAY BOARD

Jaya Varma Sinha took over the charge of new Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) today in Rail Bhavan. She is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer of 1988. Either she will get an extension or Shobhan Chaudhuri GM Northern Railways will be new Chairman this year.

Former CRB Anil Kumar Lahoti appointed as Chairman, TRAI

Anil Kumar Lahoti, former Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, has been appointed as Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a period of three years. He is a 1984 batch retired IRSE officer.

Nine IPS officers retiring in January

As many as 9 IPS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in January 2024. The officers are: Rishi Pal of UT cadre; Nitu Gogoi and Mojibur Rahman of Assam-Meghalaya cadre;; Mani Lal Mandal of Jharkhand cadre; Manish Kapooria of MP cadre; A M Kulkarni of Maharashtra cadre; Vijay Kumar, Satish Kumar Mathur, Lallan Singh, Raj Kamal Yadav of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Ms Deepali Agrawal recommended for DMD, EXIM Bank

The name of Ms. Deepali Agrawal has been recommended for the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Export Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank).

Rajiv Jain in race for Director (Fin), BHEL

Rajiv Jain, GM, BHEL, is in the race for the post of Director (Finance), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

K Sanjayan designated CPIO, Foreigners-II Division MHA

K Sanjayan, Director (FCRA) has been designated as the CPIO in the Foreigners-II Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will look after the matters related to FCRA Registration, Prior Permission, FCRA Policy, Parliament, Coordination etc.

13 IAS officers shifted to different segments in AGMUT cadre

Thirteen IAS officers have been transferred to different segments in AGMUT cadre. Dr Dilraj Kaur has been shifted to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while Dr Laltinkhuma Franklin was moved to Puducherry and A R Talwade is shifted to Puducherry. Similarly, Mitali Namchoom has been transferred to Delhi; E Vallavan to Goa; Vikram Singh Malik to Ladakh; Chaudhari Abhijit Yadav to Chandigarh; Dr Sonal Swaroop to Arunachal Pradesh; Ajit Roy to Mizoram; Veditha Reddy to Delhi; Purva Garg to Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Ankit Yadav to Goa and Amol Srivastava was shifted to Delhi.

17 IPS officers transferred to different segments in AGMUT cadre

As many as 17 IPS officers have been transferred to different segments of AGMUT cadre. Accordingly, Ajay Chaudhary has been shifted to Delhi, while Vivek Kishore was posted to Arunachal Pradesh and Sindhu Pillai A is appointed to A&NI. Similarly, Dheeraj Kumar has been appointed to Mizoram; Dr Ajit Kumar Singla to Puducherry; Aslam Khan to Delhi; Chinmoy Biswal to Arunachal Pradesh; Asif Md Ali to Delhi; Ingit Pratap Singh to Arunachal Pradesh; Abhishek Dhania, Nidhin Valsan to Delhi; Rohit Rajbir Singh, Rahul Gupta to Goa; Anayat Ali Chowdhary to Jammu & Kashmir; Kalaivanan R to Puducherry; Shweta K Sugathan to A&NI and Shiv Kumar was transferred to Ladakh.

Rajeev Verma appointed Advisor to Administrator, Chandigarh

Rajeev Verma, currently posted as Chief Secretary, Puducherry, has been appointed as Advisor to Administrator, Chandigarh. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Sharat Chauhan appointed CS, Puducherry

Sharat Chauhan has been appointed as Chief Secretary, Puducherry. He is a 1994 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

