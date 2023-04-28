Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka type rebellion likely in poll-bound states?

Karnataka type rebellion likely in poll-bound states?

The rebellion by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Karnataka over the denial of tickets in the assembly polls has opened gates for the same situation in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. One can wait and watch.

Is Nitish an emissary of Congress?

Bihar CM and JDU leader Nitish Kumar is nowadays trying hard to unite opposition against the Modi led BJP. Sources said that Nitish Kumar is meeting with opposition leaders as an emissary of Congress. Many parties are watching the outcome of Nitish move.

BUREAUCRACY

12 IAS officers retiring in April

As many as 12 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in April 2023. They are: Virendra Kumar and Remo Kamki of AGMUT cadre; Dharamvir Singh of Haryana; Rakesh Sharma of Himachal Pradesh; Dr Asha Thomas of Kerala; Manu Kumar Srivasatava of Maharashtra; Sitansu Kumar Rout of Odisha; Vinita Srivastava of Rajasthan; Arun Kumar Yadav of Sikkim; TP Rajesh and AR Gladstone Pushparaj of Tamil Nadu and Narbu Wangdi Bhutia of West Bengal cadre.

Prakash Jitendra Bhatt quits Indian Revenue Service

Prakash Jitendra Bhatt, ACIT, Rajkot, has resigned from Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Will Prasad be new CMD Coal India Ltd?

PM Prasad, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), is a strong contender for the post of CMD Coal India Limited. Interviews for the post are scheduled on May 3.

Tenure of Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankr as MD, IIFCL, extended

The tenure of Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar as Managing Director, India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has been extended upto May 28, 2025.

What is the time frame of a DPC?

In the corridors of power galleries, a debate is going on about the time frame of a DPC. UPSC has reportedly informed one ministry that if a DPC is held, it is valid for 18 years. Administrative sources maintain that it is valid for one year. Some sources said that DPC minutes are valid for only six months. Experts said that it is totally unacceptable that after so many years, still debate is going on an irrelevant subject, which clearly indicates that no one is interested in giving promotions to eligible officers. This uncertainty arrived when some ministries reportedly wrote to UPSC for holding DPC. UPSC is the nodal agency for organising DPCs for higher positions. Now the question is - who will clear the air?

Anurag Jain takes over as Secretary, Road Transport

Anurag Jain has taken over the charge as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

M Venkatachalam takes over as Director (Power), NLC India Ltd

M Venkatachalam has taken over the charge as Director (Power), NLC India Limited. Prior to joining NLC India Limited, Venkatachalam was serving as Executive Director at Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

Umesh Chandra Gautam promoted to DDG grade in GSI

Umesh Chandra Gautam has been promoted to Deputy Director General (Chemistry) in the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Dr Tapan Biswas promoted to ADG grade in CAPFs

Dr Tapan Biswas has been promoted to Additional Director General (ADG) (Medical) in the Combined Medical Cadre of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Security Guards (NSGs) & Assam Rifles.

Principal GM BSNL, Karnataka, takes VR

Ms Malini V Pr GM, Karnataka Circle, BSNL, has taken VRS. Her VR will be effective from May 2, 2023. She is an ITS officer.

SWAC Chief retiring this month

Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, South West Air Command, is scheduled to retire this month. The said Command is located in Gandhinagar.

Notification issued by DoT

The DoT has issued the Notification related to re-designation of the post of Heads of LSA field units of DoT. Now HIG+ officers will be called as Special DG, Telecom while HAG level officers will henceforth be designated as Additional Director General Telecom.

