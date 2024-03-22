Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka to have new CM after Lok Sabha polls?

Karnataka to have new CM after Lok Sabha polls?

Political grapevine has it that after the Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka will see new Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. BJP is all set to get more Lok Sabha seats this time.

Is congratulatory message from heart?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has welcomed the entry of another IFS officer into the BJP. When outgoing Indian Ambassador to US Traranjeet Singh Sandhu joined the BJP Jaishankar posted on X "Welcome to @BJP4India, Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS. Our close association gives me fullest confidence that you will continue contributing to the nation's development and progress,".Until now Jaishankar was Sandhu’s boss but now ???

BUREAUCRACY

1988 batch IAS officers predominate in GoI!

The 1988 batch IAS officers are roaring these days. The strength of this batch further rose after the induction of two more officers as Election Commissioners. Both the Commissioners S S Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar are from this batch only. Similarly, Dharmendra Sharma IAS of this batch is also Senior Deputy Election Commissioner. The recent appointment of Navneet Sehgal as Chairman of the Prasar Bharti has further strengthened the power of this batch. S K Dev Verman of the same batch has also been appointed as Chairman of the Manipur Public Service Commission. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh Veera Rana of this batch has been given extension as Chief Secretary till September end. Praveen Kumar Srivastava of 1988 batch is already Central Vigilance Commissioner of India.

Will NIA Chief get extension?

NIA Chief Dinkar Gupta who is scheduled to retire on March 31 ,is expected to get extension in service. He is 1987 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre.

Princee Rani promoted as IG, NSG

Mrs Princee Rani, DIG, National Security Guard (NSG), has been promoted as IG, NSG. She is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre.

M S Singh promoted as IG, BSF

Maninder Pratap Singh, DIG, BSF, has been promoted as IG, BSF. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

K Mahesh Kumar promoted as IG, NIA

Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, DIG, NIA, has been promoted as IG, NIA. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

R G K Rao promoted as IG, CRPF

R Gopala Krishna Rao, DIG, CRPF, has been promoted as IG, CRPF. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre.

M K Sharma promoted as IG, CISF

Manoj Kumar Sharma, DIG, CISF, has been promoted as IG, CISF. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Dilip Jawalkar appointed Home Secretary, Uttarakhand

Dilip Jawalkar has been appointed new Home Secretary of Uttarakhand, He is a 2003 batch IAS officer.

Deepak Kumar appointed ACS, Home, in UP

Deepak Kumar has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Home, in UP. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer.

A K Rakesh appointed ACS, Home, in Gujarat

A K Rakesh has been appointed ACS, Home in Gujarat. He is 1989 batch IAS officer.

SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice AS Chandel to Patna HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Arvind Singh Chandel, Judge, Chhattisgarh High Court, to Patna High Court.

Soumendu Bagchi appointed Ambassador to Iraq

Soumendu Bagchi, presently DDG, ICWA, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Iraq. He is a 1993 batch IFS officer.

Abhilasha Joshi appointed Ambassador to Chile

Ms Abhilasha Joshi, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chile. She is a 1995 batch IFS officer.

2024 police recruitment campaign launched

The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the 2024 Police Recruitment Campaign for seconded posts in the Department of Peace Operations/ Police Division’s Standing Police Capacity, Brindisi, Italy. The applications have been invited from senior rank officers in active service including IGs, ADGs and DIGs for the posts of Chief of the Standing Police Capacity, Police Reform Adviser, and so on. The online applications must reach on or before May 15, 2024.

First phase of UNHQ launched

The Permanent Mission of India to United Nations under the Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the first phase of UNHQ 2024 Police Secondment Campaign and invited applications from senior rank officers in active service including IGs, ADGs and DIGs for the posts of Deputy Police Adviser, Chief Mission Management and support section, and more. The online applications must reach on or before May 15, 2024.

