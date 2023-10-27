Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka facing serious drought, want more Central aid

Karnataka facing serious drought, want more Central aid

About one dozen districts are facing serious drought conditions. A delegation led by three Karnataka ministers on Wednesday met with senior officers in the Agriculture ministry and asked for more financial help.

Hung Assembly likely in Mizoram?

The political scenario has changed in Mizoram soon after the visit of Rahul Gandhi to the State. Now, it is expected that the State would wear a hung assembly after the elections.

BUREAUCRACY

11 IAS officers retiring in country in October

As many as 11 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in October, 2023. They are: Dharam Pal of AGMUT; S Aparna and Manoj Aggarwal of Gujarat; Rajeev Sharma of Himachal Pradesh; Anand E Rayate of Maharashtra; Ravneet Kaur of Punjab; Mahendra Kumar Parakh of Rajasthan; K Rajaraman of Tamil Nadu; Sunil Kumar and Shivakant Dwivedi of Uttar Pradesh and Madhumita Sinha Roy and Sanjoy Basu of West Bengal cadre.

Who will be new DGP of J&K?

Dilbagh Singh, DGP J&K, is expected to get extension with effect from November 1, 2023. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer. In case he fails to get extension, a 1992 batch IPS officer, R R Swain may succeed him.

Devendra Kumar quits IFoS to join IPS

Resignation tendered by Devendra Kumar, IFoS, 2020 batch, Rajasthan Cadre, from Indian Forest Service has been accepted w.e.f. 24.03.2022 following his appointment in IPS.

Tenure of Shinghal ending; Murthy to join as CMD, BHEL on Nov 1

Koppu Sadashiv Murthy, ED, BHEL, will be taking over the charge as new Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on November 1, 2023 as present incumbent Nalin Shinghal ending his tenure on October 31, 2023.

Rahul Himalian in race for Director (T&M), IRCTC

Rahul Himalian, GGM, IRCTC, is in the race for the post of Director (Tourism & Marketing), Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Anil Kishore Yadav appointed IG, BPR&D

Anil Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Inspector General in BPR&D on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 1996 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Cadre of Anu Beniwal transferred to MP

Cadre of Ms Anu Beniwal has been transferred from Bihar to Madhya Pradesh on the grounds of her marriage with IPS Ayush Jakhar. She is a 2022 batch IPS officer.

Justice MK Tiwari appointed Acting CJ, Uttarakhand HC

Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Judge of Uttarakhand High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from October 27, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Justice Vipin Sanghi.

Maneesh Garg relieved to join as Chief Electoral Officer in HP

Maneesh Garg has been relieved to join as Chief Electoral Officer-cum-Principal Secretary, Election in Himachal Pradesh. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)