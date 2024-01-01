Babus, mantris & buzz: JD(U) and RJD tension starts in Bihar?

JD(U) and RJD tension starts in Bihar?

Political observers believe that there is going to start tension between the JD(U) and the RJD after the appointment of Nitish Kumar as JD(U) President. New politics in Bihar is now likely.

Real Estate prices are rising in Amravati. Any indication?

Real Estate prices in the capital city of Andhra Pradesh have started rising fast. What could be the reason?

BUREAUCRACY

UP Chief Secretary gets third extension

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has been given a six-month extension. He is a 1984 batch IAS officer.

(We said this on Dec 16, 2023)

Nitin Kareer appointed as new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra

Nitin Kareer has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

(We said this on April 17, 2023)

Arun Kumar Sarangi is Acting DGP, Odisha

Arun Kumar Sarangi, Special DG, Police Training & Director, BPSPA, has been assigned an additional charge of DGP in Odisha. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre.

(We said this on Dec 29, 2023)

Sudhansh Pant appointed Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, who was repatriated to the cadre, has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Rajasthan. Pant belongs to a 1991 batch IAS officer.

(We said this on Dec 30, 2023)

Vijoy Kumar Singh appointed Special Chief Secretary in Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh on return from Centre has been appointed Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhawat Mann. He is 1990 batch IAS officer.

(We said this on December 28, 2023)

Will there be new DGP a dark horse?

It is believed that all names doing the round for DGP Chhattisgarh may not be correct and a dark horse will emerge victorious. One can wait and watch.

Sandeep Yadav is new Commissioner, Public Relations in MP

Sandeep Yadav has been appointed as Secretary, Aviation and will also hold charge of Secretary and Commissioner, Public Relations and MD, Madhya Pradesh Madhyam in MP. He is a 2000 batch IAS officer.

Dr Arvind Panagariya is Chairman of 16th Finance Commission

Dr. Arvind Panagariya, former Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission. Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey shall be the Secretary to the Commission.

Mumbai CP gets additional charge of DGP Maharashtra

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has been given additional charge of state Director General of Police.He is 1989 batch IPS officer. Will Rashmi Shukla who has been appointed DGP will join as CP Mumbai.

IRS officer joins in Shanghai

Ms Gayathri Menon has joined the office of Vice President & CRO, NDB Anil Kishora in Shanghai. She had taken VRS from the IRS.

(We said this on Dec 18, 2023)

105 IRS-C&IT officers granted Non-Functional Selection Grade

As many as 105 IRS-C&IT officers have been granted Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG) in the grade of Joint Commissioner of Customs & Indirect Taxes.

B M Agrawal will also hold charge of Member Infra, Railway Board

Braj Mohan Agrawal, DG (Safety) Railway Board, will also look after the duties of the post of Member (Infra), Railway Board, in addition to his own, on superannuation of Roop Narayan Sunkar on 31 December 2023.

Roopa Srinivasan will also hold charge of Member Finance, Railway Board

Ms Roopa Srinivasan, Additional Member (Revenue), Railway Board, will also look after the duties of the post of Member (Finance) Railway Board, in addition to her own, on superannuation of Ms Anjali Goyal on 31 December 2023.

Vice Admiral V. Srinivas is new Southern Naval Command

Vice Admiral V. Srinivas has taken over as the 30th Flag Officer Commanding- in-Chief (FOCINC) of the Southern Naval Command on Sunday .

Anjum Pervez is also MD, NHSRCL

Anjum Pervez, Director (Projects), National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, NHSRCL, with effect from January 1, 2024.

Sumit Sarkar delegated administrative powers of GM, Eastern Railway

Sumit Sarkar, who is presently working as Additional General Manager (AGM) in Eastern Railway (ER), has been delegated administrative and financial powers of the post of General Manager (GM), ER. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Satish Kumar is also GM, CORE

Satish Kumar, General Manager, North Central Railway (NCR), has been assigned additional duties of the post of General Manager (GM), Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

Hemant Kumar appointed DIG-cum-CSC, Central Railway

Hemant Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), 12th Battalion, Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), Thakurli, has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General-cum-Chief Security Commissioner (DIG-cum-CSC) in Central Railway. He is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

