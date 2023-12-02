Babus, mantris & buzz: Is it between Gujarat and rest of country?

Is it between Gujarat and rest of country?

In a get-together, people were discussing the present state of affairs in the country. One well meaning person said “now it is between Gujarat and the rest of the country”.

Trinamool leader Sangma is all set to don saffron but here is problem

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul M Sangma is reportedly all set to join BJP and held a series of meetings in New Delhi with the central BJP leaders for a possible merger of the TMC legislators in Meghalaya in the saffron fold. This could become a reality after the results of the elections in five states are declared on December 3. However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the most influential leader of the party in the Northeast, is against the idea of bringing Sangma aboard. Some BJP leaders claim, Sarma could be the biggest hurdle for Sangma to join the party.

BUREAUCRACY

Secretary General Lok Sabha gets one year extension

Secretary General Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh has been given one year extension in his tenure on November 30. He is a former 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre.

Mrs Neeraja empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Mrs Neeraja has been empanelled for the post of Secretary/Secretary equivalent in Government of India. She is a 1990 batch IFoS officer of UP cadre.

Shyam Bhagat Negi empanelled for Secretary equivalent posts in GoI

Shyam Bhagat Negi has been empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of HP cadre.

Alok Shukla empanelled for Secretary equivalent posts in GoI

Alok Shukla has been empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1988 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

P Daniel empanelled for Secretary equivalent posts in GoI

P Daniel has been empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1989 batch IDES officer.

Rashmi Chowdhary empanelled for Secretary equivalent posts in GoI

Rashmi Chowdhary has been empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. Chowdhary is a 1989 batch IRPS officer.

After retirement, Anthony de Sa completes doctoral thesis

Anthony de Sa, former Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh successfully defended his doctoral thesis on “The impact of the RERA regulatory framework on the real estate sector in India”, and has been awarded a PhD in the Built Environment by Amity University, Noida. He is a 1980 batch retired IAS officer of MP cadre.

U S Rawat accredited Ambassador to Burundi

Upender Singh Rawat, presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Burundi, with residence in Kampala. He is a 1998 batch IFS officer.

Two IRS officers promoted

Two IRS(C&IT) officers were promoted to Pr Chief Commissioner/Pr DG. They are- Ms Renu K Jagdev and Ms Rashmi Lakhanai. Both are 1989 batch officers.

Tenure of Khwairakpam Pratap Singh as CVO, NEEPCO extended

The deputation tenure of Khwairakpam Pratap Singh working as CVO, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), Shillong, has been extended for a further period of two years upto January 3, 2026. He is a 2000 batch IRPS officer.

Three AAOs get new postings

Three AAOs have been assigned new postings due to the merger of the Civil Division of the Ministry of I&B at various stations. Uma Shankar Gupta has been posted to MoHUA, Coochbehar, while Sandipan Das was shifted to Jal Shakti, Farakka and Sunil Meena to CBIC, Vadodara.

