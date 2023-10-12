Babus, mantris & buzz: Is it a new trend in BJP?

Is it a new trend in BJP?

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is asking the crowd “Shall I contest election? Should Mama become the CM or not” and the crowd chants “Mama Mama”. In Delhi BJP top circles reaction came “This is not BJP culture. This is a new trend”.

Sanjay Singh to go Sisodia way ?

Aap Leader Sanjay Singh people say is going the Manish Sisodia way. He is also to go behind the bars soon. One can wait and watch bail outcome.

BUREAUCRACY

MHA & Agriculture Ministries topped in ranking

According to the 17th report on Central Ministries /Departments, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Agriculture Ministry topped in performance.

SC Collegium soon to select Judges for the Apex-Court ?

Supreme Court Collegium is expected to meet either this week or next week to recommend names of a couple of Judges in the Apex Court.

Is CBI more credible?

In chitchat, there was discussion about the investigating agencies in the country and it was stated that CBI is more credible to act lawfully.

Term of three CEOs of Insurance Companies to end next year!

There are going to be three new CEOs of different Insurance Companies next year. Process is said to have started.

Sanjay Kulshreshtha appointed as CMD, HUDCO

Sanjay Kulshreshtha, ED, REC Limited, has been appointed as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO).

M K Dubey gets extension as Director (Fin), CONCOR

The tenure of Manoj Kumar Dubey as Director (Finance), Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) has been extended for a further period of five years. Dubey, whose tenure was ending on October 30, 2023, will serve for another term till October 30, 2028.

B K Mohanti appointed as Director (Fin), IREDA

B K Mohanti, Senior General Manager (Finance), REC, has been appointed as Director (Finance), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

Railway Ministry likely to appoint an IRAS officer as CMD, IRFC through SCSC

The Ministry of Railways is likely to appoint an IRAS officer for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) through Search-cum-Selection Committee (CSCS).

Mrs Bani Varma takes over as Director (IS&P), BHEL

Mrs Bani Varma, ED, BHEL, has taken over the charge as Director (Industrial Systems & Products), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Anuj Jain takes over as Director (Fin) Indian Oil Corporation

Anuj Jain has taken over as the Director (Finance) on the Board of Indian Oil Corporation (Indian Oil). Prior to this appointment, he was serving as the Chief General Manager (Finance) at the Company’s Refineries Headquarters

Tenure of SBI MD extended for two years

Tenure of MD SBI Ashwin Kumar Tewari has been extended for two years beyond Jan 27, 2024.

