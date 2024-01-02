Babus, mantris & buzz: In three states there will be no another power centre?

In three states there will be no another power centre?

Insiders say in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, there will not be another power centre and Chief Minister’s will hold all important portfolios. It is a good strategy of the BJP leadership.

All is not well in BJD?

In Odisha, ruling BJD is reportedly not having smooth sailing. One should not be surprised if some major political ‘hulchul’ takes place.

BUREAUCRACY

Aparna Kumar empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Aparna Kumar has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Deepak Choudhary empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Deepak Choudhary has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Sachi Ghildyal empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Sachi Ghildyal has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in Government of India. Sachi is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Sonia Narang empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Sonia Narang has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in Government of India. Narang is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Mandeep Kaur gets charge of Housing in J&K

Mandeep Kaur has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department in Jammu and Kashmir. She is a 2004 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

142 IRS-IT officers promoted to Joint Commissioner grade ad-hoc basis

A total of 142 Indian Revenue Service officers of Income Tax have been promoted to the grade of Joint Commissioner on ad-hoc basis. The list of promoted officers as follows: https://whispersinthecorridors.com/pdf/irs142.pdf

8 IAS officers get new responsibilities in Haryana

As many as 18 IAS officers have been reshuffled and given new responsibilities in Haryana. D Suresh has been posted as PS, Human Resources, while Vijay Singh Dahiya is Commissioner, Karnal Division, Karnal and Ashima Brar takes over as Addl PS to CM. Similarly, C G Rajini Kaanthan is posted as DG, Industries & Commerce; Phool Chand Meena as MD, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam; A Sreenivas was assigned additional charge of CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority; Shekhar Vidyarthi as DG, Archives; Mandip Singh Brar as DG, Information, PR, Languages & Culture; K M Pandurang as MD, Haryana Warehousing Corporation; J S Arya as Special Secretary, Finance; Rajnarayan Kaushik as Director, Agriculture; Jitender Kumar-I as Director, Secondary Education; Amit Khatri as DG, Town & Country Planning; N S Banger as District Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram and Sachin Gupta gets additional charge of Administrator (HQ), HSVP, Panchkula.

Tripathi gets additional charge as CFO, NIELIT

R K Tripathi, Joint Director (Finance), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has been given additional charge of CFO. He takes charge with effect from January 1, 2024.

Ms Chaman Sharma retires as JD (F) & CFO NIELIT

Ms Chaman Sharma serving as Joint Director (Finance) and CFO has attained superannuation and relieved from the services of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on December 31, 2024.

Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM assumes charge as Controller Warship Production & Acquisition

Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM assumed charge as the Controller Warship Production and Acquisition on 01 Jan 24. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (70th Course), he was commissioned as an Electrical Officer into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1987. He holds Master Degrees in Engineering from IIT Chennai and Management from Osmania University. The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Staff and Materiel Branch at Naval and Command Headquarters, Dockyard and Training Establishments.

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh AVSM, VSM, assumes charge as Chief of Materiel

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM has assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel on 01 Jan 24. An alumnus of VJTI, University of Mumbai, VAdm Deshmukh was commissioned as an Engineer Officer into the Indian Navy on 31 March 86. He holds a Master's degree in Engineering and is a post graduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Staff, Personnel and Materiel Branch at Naval Headquarters, trial agencies, Material Organisation, Naval Dockyard and Command staff at HQENC. He has also served onboard frontline ships of Rajput Class, Delhi Class and Teg Class in various capacities.

Applications for Consultant admin-Finance, Pune Lab post advertised

The Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) has invited applications from Central/State Government Services, Central/State owned Autonomous organizations/universities, PSUs, Defence service etc. having working knowledge in Government rules and Regulations procedures to work as “Consultant (Administration- cum-Finance)” at Pune Laboratory. The applications should reach latest by January 14, 2024

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)