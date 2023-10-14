Babus, mantris & buzz: In Thiruvananthapuram, it will be Sitharaman V/S Tharoor?

In Thiruvananthapuram, it will be Sitharaman V/S Tharoor?

The buzz in the political circle is that the ThiruvananthapuramLok Sabha constituency in Kerala may witness an intense fight between BJP’s union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress probable candidate, sitting MP Shashi Tharoor. However, name of another union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is also under consideration. Anil Antony, the son of senior Congress leader AK Antony, could be fielded from Ernakulam. He defected to the BJP, a few months ago. . In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has reportedly decided to focus on six constituencies in Kerala.

After Yogi, Assam CM is hardcore Hindutva symbol!

In BJP circles, people say that after UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the only “Hardcore Hindutva symbol”.

BUREAUCRACY

Lt General Dhiraj Seth likely to be new Deputy Chief of Army

Lt General Dhiraj Seth is ahead in the race for the Deputy Chief of Army. He is presently posted as the Chief of Delhi area.

Who will be Judge in Supreme Court?

Judicial circles are curiously watching the Supreme Court Collegium outcome. Who will move from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana? One can wait and watch.

Where is order of Rashmi Shukla for Maharashtra DGP?

Mystery shrouds in the delay of the orders of SSB DG Rashmi Shukla for the appointment as DGP Maharashtra? Informed sources said that some lobby in Mumbai is opposing her probable appointment. Will she miss the bus? Now political bosses have to take the final call.

1992 batch IPS officers are rising stars!

In an informal get-together a discussion took place. It came to conclusion with certain IPS officers of this batch: Sandeep Rai Rathore of Tamil Nadu; Gaurav Yadav of Punjab; Ashutosh Pandey of UP; Rupin Sharma of Nagaland; Harmeet Singh of Assam; Sapna Tiwari of Odisha; Adarsha Katiyar of MP; C V Anand of Telangana; K V Rajendranath Reddy of AP; Vinod Kumar of Kerala; Shiv Das Meena and Shankar Jiwal.

Mrs Rashmi Singh selected as Director (Comm), MOIL Ltd

Mrs Rashmi Singh, CGM, SAIL, has been selected for the post of Director (Commercial), MOIL Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on October 12, 2023. As many as 12 persons were interviewed for the same.

Sirra Karuna Raju is also CVO, SAIL

Sirra Karuna Raju, CVO, RINL, has been entrusted with an additional charge of CVO, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for a period of six months. He is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

IRCON International Limited granted ‘Navratna Status’

IRCON International Limited, a Central Public Selector Enterprises (CPSE), has been granted 'Navratna Status' by the Government of India. As a 'Navratna' company, it will have the authority to invest upto Rs 1000 crore without the explicit government approval.

Koushik Chakraborty gets additional charge of CVO, HEC

Koushik Chakraborty, CVO, AYCL, has been entrusted with an additional charge of CVO, Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC), Ranchi for a period of one year. He is a 2005 batch IOFS officer.

