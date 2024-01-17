Babus, mantris & buzz: In Tamil Nadu BJP to be gainer?

In Tamil Nadu BJP to be gainer?

After seeing the fate of INDIA, the DMK may also show its teeth in Tamil Nadu like Mamata Banerjeerj’s TMC. One can wait and watch.

In some states bureaucrats do not pick up phone of ministers?

Heard in the corridors of power that in certain states, the bureaucracy is very powerful. In those states the bureaucrats do not pick up the phone of their ministers. One can guess.

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka is scheduled to retire on June 30, 2024. He was appointed the 28th IB Chief for tenure of two years in July 2022. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre. In all probability he will get an extension.

Two posts of Member NCLT to be filled up

Two posts of Member in the NCLT are vacant. New appointments are expected to be made in February.

Small cadre IPS officers heading two CPOs

Two IPS officers of Manipur presently head two Central Police Organisations at the Centre. Anish Dayal Singh is the DG of biggest paramilitary force CRPF and holding additional charge of SSB while Anil Rasgotra is the DG, ITBP. Both have come from IB. Manipur has a small cadre of IPS officers.

‘Shakha going’ bureaucrat in Madhya Pradesh?

There is a low profile very senior IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh who used to attend ‘RSS Shakhas’ during his school and college days. Incidentally, he has not been given important assignments during the BJP regime of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The IAS officer like a true Swayamsevak maintains low key.

12 IAS officers to retire in AP cadre in 2024

A total of 12 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in Andhra Pradesh cadre in 2024.

No empanelment at ADG level from Nagaland cadre

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1995 batch from Nagaland cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General (ADG) or equivalent posts in Government of India.

Eight IPS officers of A-M cadre to retire in 2024

A total of eight officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Assam-Meghalaya are due to retire in 2024.

Post of Harmit Singh Pahuja upgraded as Director, DoPT

The post of Harmit Singh Pahuja has been upgraded as Director in the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT). He is a 2010 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Two members of Non-Civil Service of Telangana awarded IAS cadre

Two members of Non-Civil Service of Telangana: Mrs K Seetha Lakshmi and G Phaneendra Reddy have been awarded IAS cadre against the Select List of 2022 and allocated Telangana Cadre.

Sunil Dahiya selected as Director (Proj), Engineering Projects Ltd

Sunil Dahiya, Senior GM, HRRL Project, Barmer, Rajasthan, EIL, has been selected for the post of Director (Projects), Engineering Projects (India) Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on January 16, 2024. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

Large scale transfer’s in Delhi Police surprises many

On the eve of the Republic Day large scale transfers of senior IPS officers in Delhi Police have surprised many. Sources said normally transfers of such scale are done after the important occasions are over. Many are busy trying to find out the reason behind this.

Post of S S Nakul upgraded to Director level

The post of S S Nakul as Private Secretary to Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Finance, has been upgraded to Director level. He is a 2010 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

