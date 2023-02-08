Babus, mantris & buzz: In States, CMs are setting up PMO like office

Politics

IN STATES, CMS ARE SETTING UP PMO LIKE OFFICE!

In the centre the PMO is considered to be most powerful. Now several states are following PMO type office.

Solitary successful bureaucrat turned politician

In a discussion, people came to the conclusion that in India, there has been only successful bureaucrat- politician is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Bureaucracy

MEA Facing Shortage - Asks For 10 Officers

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is facing officer's crunch at the middle level. Sources said that maximum IFS officers have been posted in G20 Secretariat and therefore the Ministry is facing shortage of officers.MEA is believed to have asked for ten officers.

Who will be next CMD NMDC?

Who will be new CMD NMDC this year? It is said that Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee is the top contender for the post.

Will Jay Kumar be DMD IDBI?

Jay Kumar ED Canara Bank is likely to be appointed Deputy Managing Director(DMD) of the IDBI.

Operation Ganga –by Tarun Pithode

The book written by Tarun Pithode an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre ,describes in detail the journey undertaken by many students to leave Ukraine. The beginning of the rescue operations and role played by the embassies, Indian multinationals, various social and spiritual organisations like Swami Narayan Temple, ISKCON, Art of Living, Ma Anandmai and few more is a story worth reading.

The book highlights the need to teach our children to have a right behaviour when they go out of the country.

The author has the inside story of the most challenging Sumi evacuation. It doesn’t end here as it speaks in detail about the issues of pets and their safe return apart from the flight operations, the role of pilots, crew and the aviation industry to bring the students safely back to their motherland.

8 names to be cleared for MP High Court

Informed sources said that name of about 8 out of the total 12 names sent for appointment of Judges in the Madhya Pradesh HC are likely to be cleared in a couple of months.

Mrs Barnali Barua Tokhi appointed as MD, BPRL

Mrs Barnali Barua Tokhi, President (Technical), Bharat Petro Limited (BPRL), has been appointed as Managing Director (MD), Bharat Petro Limited (BPRL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved her appointment to the post.

Three Independent Directors in Swiggy

Swiggy has appointed three independent directors to its Board .They are Mssrs Mallika Srinivasan CMD TAFE,Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates and Sahil Barua, MD and CEO at Delhivery.

ITS officer stands deemed retired

As per DoT order, issued on Feb 6, 2023, consequent upon appointment as Director(CM) in BSNL on absorption basis, Sandeep Govil, stands deemed retired from the government service w e f January 15, 2023. He is an ITS officer.

Pandey given additional charge of Member, Services

The DoT has given the additional charge of the Member Services to Uma Shankar Pandey till further order. He is an ITS officer and posted as OSD.

Is SAI not getting a suitable candidate for Secretary?

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, perhaps, not getting a suitable candidate for the post of the Secretary, Sports Authority of India (SAI). The ministry has extended the last date three times. As per circular, applications for the post could be submitted by February 18, 2023. Earlier, the last dates were December 30, 2022 and January 20, 2023 respectively.

NSCS wants officers on deputation

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) want Director, Joint Director and Deputy Director for its Cyber wing on deputation. Details can be had from the NSCS.

Chaterjee to join the Ministry of Commerce

Debotosh Chaterjee has been selected as the Deputy Commissioner, Customs, at Falia SEZ, under the Department of Commerce on deputation basis for a period of three years. He is a 2016 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Pankaj Upadhyay is Deputy Secretary, Bio-Technology

Pankaj Upadhyay has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Bio-Technology. He is a 2010 batch IDAS officer.

Anish Kumar Upadhyay returns to parent cadre

Anish Kumar Upadhyay, Deputy Financial Advisor in BSF, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on the administrative grounds with the imposition of the condition of extended cooling off. He is a 2012 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Ms Ghose promoted to Scientist 'G' grade

Ms. Malabika Ghose has been promoted from the grade of Scientist ‘F to the grade of Scientist 'G'.

Karnataka HC gets 2 Addl. Judges

Two advocates have been appointed as Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court. They are: Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil and Rajesh Rai Kallangala.

Madras HC gets 5 Addl. Judges

Three advocates and two judicial officers have been appointed as Additional Judges of Madras High Court. They are: advocates Ms. Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji and Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, and judicial officers Ms. Ramachandra Kalaimathi and Ms. K Govindarajan Thilakavadi.

Corporate

Ms Ananyashree Birla appointed Addl. Director, Grasim Industries

Ms. Ananyashree Birla has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive) of Grasim Industries Limited.

AV Birla appointed Addl. Director, Grasim Industries

Aryaman Vikram Birla has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive) of Grasim Industries Limited.

YP Dandiwala appointed Addl. Director, Grasim Industries

Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala has been appointed as Additional Director (Independent) of Grasim Industries Limited.

