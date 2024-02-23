Babus, mantris & buzz: In next term of Modi it will be turn of corrupt BJP leaders?

In next term of Modi it will be turn of corrupt BJP leaders?

Opposition is crying about Modi Government that uses of ED, CBI and IT but those who know Modi from close quarters say that in the next term same action of the agencies will be taken against the corrupt BJP leaders to clean the Indian system.

There is now no communism!

It seems Communism doesn’t exist. It is said that the Cuba is the only country where still communism exists.

BUREAUCRACY

Bihar Chief Secretary to get six months extension?

In all probability Chief Secretary of Bihar Amir Subhani will get a six months extension in service beginning May 1. He is 1987 batch IAS officer.

13 persons appointed as Joint Secretaries, Directors on lateral basis

As many as 13 persons have been appointed as Joint Secretaries, Directories and Deputy Secretaries on contract basis under the lateral recruitment policy.

Vivek Gogia appointed as Director, NCRB

Vivek Gogia has been appointed as Director in NCRB. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

R A Chandra Sekhar appointed as Special Director, IB

R A Chandra Sekhar has been appointed as Special Director, IB. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Piyush Anand appointed as Special Director, CISF

Piyush Anand has been appointed as Special Director, CISF. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer.

Manisha Meena to join NDB

Ms Manisha Meena IES (2008) is joining the New Development Bank under Vice President Mr Anil Kishor.She is 2008 batch IES officer. The DoPT has issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

(We said this in the morning of Tuesday)

Who will be the first VC of IIMC?

Gossip is going on about the first Vice Chancellor of the IIMC, which was recently declared as Deemed University.

M R Kumar appointed part-time Non-Executive Chairman of Bank of India

Former LIC Chairman M R Kumar has been appointed as part-time Non Official Director as well as Non Executive Chairman of Bank of India for three years.

Srinivasan Sridhar appointed part-time Non-Executive Chairman of IOB

Srinivasan Sridhar has been appointed as part-time Non Official Director as well as Non Executive Chairman of Indian Overseas Bank for a term of three years.

A Krishna appointed part-time Non-Executive Chairman of UCO Bank

A Krishna has been appointed as part-time Non-Official Director as well as Non- Executive Chairman of UCO Bank for a term of two years.

Dr Ranbir Singh re-employed as Chairman, Brahmaputra Board

Dr Ranbir Singh has been re-employed as Chairman, Brahmaputra Board on contract basis. He is a 1991 batch retired IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Ms.Srinivasan appointed Member (Fin.), Railway Board

Ms. Roopa Srinivasan, Director General, National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR), has been appointed as Member (Finance), Railway Board and ex-officio secretary to the Government of India. She is an Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officer.

AK Khandelwal appointed Member (Infra.), Railway Board

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, General Manager (GM), East Central Railway (ECR), has been appointed as Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board and ex-officio secretary to the Government of India. He is an Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officer.

(We said this on Nov 28,2023)

Pashupati Nath Pandey appointed as Finance Expert, Panel of Experts

Pashupati Nath Pandey has been appointed as Finance Expert in the Panel of Experts on Libya Established pursuant to UNSC Resolution. He is a 1994 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Kunal Kashyap appointed as Commissioner, DDA

Kunal Kashyap has been appointed as Commissioner Housing in the Delhi Development Authority. He is a 2008 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Tenure of Nand Lal Sharma as CMD, SJVN Ltd ending this month

A successful tenure of Nand Lal Sharma as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, SJVN Limited is coming to an end on February 29, 2024. The Government of India is yet to find his successor.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)