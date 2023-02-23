Babus, mantris & buzz: Hulchal about Cabinet expansion cum reshuffle

PTI

Hulchal about Cabinet expansion cum reshuffle!

Rumours are rife in the power galleries about expansion cum reshuffle of the Modi cabinet. Rumours said that about 10 new faces may be included and half a dozen may be dropped.

Rajendra Rathore to be Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan

Seven time MLA Rajendra Rathore is likely to be appointed Deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha after the appointment of Gulab Chand Kataria as Assam Governor.

BUREAUCRACY

Four ports are headless!

Kolkata, Haldia, Goa and Chennai Port Trusts are without Chairman. Vizek Port Trust will also fall vacant in March.

Railway Ministry to fill vacancy of CMD, IRCTC through SCSC

The Ministry of Railway will be filling the vacancy of CMD, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC). The Ministry has sought applications before March 23, 2023.

Post of Vaibhav Goyal upgraded as Director, Tribal Affairs

The post of Vaibhav Goyal has been upgraded as Director in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. He is a 2009 batch IOFS officer.

UP cadre IPS officer likely to get extension at the Centre

Anand Swaroop, a UP cadre 1992 batch IPS officer, is likely to get extension at the Centre. Though he was relieved from the ITBP, where he was IG and availing leave period, has already been empanelled as ADG at the Centre.

PBBC inviting applications for DGs, AIR & DD every year?

The Prasar Bharti Broadcasting Corporation (PBBC) has invited fresh applications for the posts of DGs of AIR and Doordarshan. This is the fourth time the applications have been invited for the same posts since 2021. The latest vacancy circular, dated February 8, 2023, said that the candidates who had applied for the vacancies of DG, AIR and DG, DD for the year 2022 in response to the advertisements dated September 3 , 2022 and December 31, 2022 - January 06, 2023 are required to apply afresh. Earlier, Prasar Bharti had reportedly invited applications in 2021. Sources said that all the time applications were rejected by giving reasons- not found suitable candidates.

ACC approves continuance of posts of Pankaj Kumar till June 2023

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for continuance of Pankaj Kumar, Director (offshore), ONGC in the newly created post of Director (Production) which has been created after merger of the posts of director (onshore) and Director (Offshore) with effect from March 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

Trade Service officer joins health ministry

Kumar Rahul has joined the health ministry as Director under Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years. He is a 2008 batch ITrS officer.

IRS officer to join Kandla SEZ

Marut Tripathi has been selected as the Joint Development Commissioner at Kandla SEZ on deputation basis for a period of four years, under the department of Commerce. He is a 2010 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Dr Chandra appointed Trade Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture & FW

Dr Amiya Chandra has been appointed as Trade Advisor in the ministry of agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He is a 1989 batch Indian Trade Service officer.

No empanelment at DG level from Jharkhand

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from Jharkhand has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Applications sought for Director, Business Development, GAIL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has invited applications by April 19 for Director (Business Development), GAIL (India) Limited.

UN wants Experts on DPR Korea (South Korea)

The UN wants Experts on DPR Korea. Interested people can apply to MEA till Feb 26, 2023.

Justice TA Goud appointed Chief Justice, Tripura HC

Justice Todupunuri Amarnath Goud, senior most puisne Judge of Tripura High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from February 23, consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Jaswant Singh.

Arun Kumar appointed PED (SE), RDSO

Arun Kumar has been transferred from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and posted as Principal Executive Director (PED), TI. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

SK Verma appointed PED (SE), RDSO

SK Verma has been transferred from Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN) to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and posted as Principal Executive Director, SE. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Verma appointed Director (Tele, Dev), CoE, IRISET

Saurabh Verma has been transferred from Western Railway (WR) to CoE, Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) and posted as Director, Tele, Dev. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

HS Sharma appointed CELE, Central Railway

Hari Mohan Sharma has been transferred from North Central Railway (NCR) to Central Railway (CR) and posted as Chief Electric Locomotive Engineer (CELE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Anubhav Chaudhary gets extension in deputation tenure

Anubhav Chaudhary, formerly Chief Materials Manager (CMM), Jamalpur, Eastern Railway (ER), has been given an extension on his deputation tenure with Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as Chief Manager/P-III for the fifth year, which is up to March 28, 2024. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)