Babus, mantris & buzz: Had Yogi sounded high command about adverse reports of some MPs?

Why Naveen Babu lost

Some experts from Odisha gave following factors for Naveen Patnaik's debacle. More than any other factor it’s the Pandian factor and Odia Asmita that brought the 25 years regime down. Religion and politics always don’t go together. BJP lost Ayodhya and BJD lost Puri and Sambalpur for that matter all the seats in Odisha.The amount of money reportedly spent in lord Jagannath corridor - a pet Pandian project - could have transformed the primary health and elementary education sectors in Odisha. The new state government, whosoever heads it, should take note of this.

Had Yogi sounded high command about adverse reports of some MPs?

A report from UP indicates that the Chief Minister, Aditya Nath Yogi reportedly sounded the high command not to give Lok Sabha ticket to about 25 sitting MPs because there is a local resentment against these MPs, including Ayodhya MP. Now the question is- who at the party high command, ignored the CM's report?

Swearing-in of Odisha CM to take place on June 12- Only Odiya to be CM

In Odisha, the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister of the BJP government will be held on Wednesday, June 12. Several names including senior BJP MLA Suresh Pujari, Mohan Charan Majhi and KV Singh Deo are doing the rounds as the chief minister probables. The BJP may also come up with a surprise name for the chief minister’s post. PM Modi has been talking about Jai Jagganath and this is sufficient indication that no outsider will be appointed CM of Odisha.

Venugopal likely to leave his Kerala seat for Murlidharan

According to sources newly elected Congress MP from Kerala K C Venugopal will leave Kerala seat for Murlidharan, who lost his seat in the state. Venugopal is already an R S MP from Rajasthan.

LG J&K recommended one candidate, but lost

According to sources, LG, J&K recommended one candidate for Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat but he also lost. Sources said local BJP unit had opposed the proposal but they were not given lift.

‘Congress Ka Saath AAP Ko Bhari’

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, AAP suffered heavy political loss. And the party's all four candidates lost in Delhi, where the party had an alliance with Congress. In Punjab also AAP could manage only three seats out of 13.

What Adhir Chowdhary will do?

Defeated Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary is in a fix. What will be his next step, only time will tell.

TDP man becomes youngest Minister

Telugu Desam Party’s Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has become the youngest ever Union Minister . He is 36 year old.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh?

Who will succeed D S Mishra on June 30 as Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh? Tie is said to be between 1988 batch IAS officer Manoj Singh and Devesh Chaturvedi 1989 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

Odisha Chief Secretary unlikely to get extension?

Odisha Chief Secretary P K Jena is now unlikely to be given six months extension in service on July 1. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

Will Anu Garg be Chief Secretary of Odisha?

After the change of Government it is widely believed that 1991 batch IAS officer Anu Garg will be new Chief Secretary of Odisha on June 30. One theory however said that since she is not an Odiya she may be denied the post.One can wait and watch.

Odisha DGP to continue ?

It is widely believed that Arun Sarangi is going to continue as DGP of Odisha in the new regime. He is 1990 batch IPS officer.

IPS officer N Balasubramanyam will be new Intelligence Chief in AP?

Senior IPS officer N Balasubramanyam is likely to be posted as the new intelligence chief of AP. He has been on leave for the past three years. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer.

Cadre of Anisha Shrivastav transferred to MP

Cadre of Ms Anisha Shrivastav has been transferred from AGMUT to Madhya Pradesh on grounds of her marriage to IAS officer T Prateek Rao. She is a 2021 batch IAS officer.

Cadre of Laxman Tiwari transferred to Bihar

Cadre of Laxman Tiwari has been transferred from Chhattisgarh to Bihar on grounds of marriage to Mrs Divyanjali Jaiswal. He is a 2021 batch IPS officer cadre.

MA Baburao is CEO Cantonment Board, Jammu

Mane Amitkumar Baburao has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cantonment Board, Jammu. Prior to this, he was serving as Additional Defence Estates Officer in DEO Pune Circle. He is a 2014 batch IDES officer.

CBI books an NHAI GM for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a senior officer of NHAI who is General Manager & Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh while accepting bribe.

RLDA advertises for CPM posts

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has advertised for the post of three Chief Project Managers for New Delhi, Chennai/Bangalore and Patna locations. SAG/NFSAG/SG IRSE Officers can apply for the posts and the applications must reach on or before June 21, 2024.

Vice-Chancellor post for IGNTU, Madhya Pradesh advertised

The Department of Higher Education has advertised for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh (A Central University). The online applications must reach on or before July 5, 2024.

