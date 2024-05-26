Babus, mantris & buzz: Gandhi family first time vote to a non-congressman candidate

Gandhi family first time vote to a non-congressman candidate

For the first time Gandhi family and Congress high command and other party leaders will cast their vote to a non-congress candidate. As per agreement,New Delhi Lok Sabha seat has gone to AAP and Somnath Bharti is the AAP candidate from this seat. And Gandhi Pariwar and others senior leaders are voters of New Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Delhi likely to see low turnout

In Delhi, voting for all seven parliament seats will be on Saturday. But experts have doubts that poll percentage may be low ,reason, long holidays.They said, many have taken leave on Friday because Thursday was declared a holiday. By taking one day leave people are getting four days leave and many voters have already left the city. Extreme heat may also desist voters from going out. . As per experts in such a situation polling percentage in Delhi could be between 35 to 40 per cent. For final figure, one has to wait for ECI data.

BUREAUCRACY

Secretaries asked to prepare 100 days agenda again?

Informed sources said that Secretaries in the Government of India have been asked to prepare 100 days agenda again. It shows the Government’s mood means confidence that they are returning to power again.

Army Chief General Pande retiring this month

General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army staff is superannuating on May 31. He was appointed the Force's chief in 2022.

Rajat Kumar Mishra is also Secretary, Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary Fertilizers has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals upto June 1, 2024. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Daljeet Singh Khatri selected as Director (Fin), HUDCO

Daljeet Singh Khatri, ED, REC Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on May 24, 2024. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

Ajay Kumar Sharma selected as Director (Pers), SJVN Ltd

Ajay Kumar Sharma, GM, SJVN Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Personnel), SJVN Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on May 24, 2024. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

Paramjeet Singh quits Indian Revenue Service-IT

Paramjeet Singh, PCIT, Chennai, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre.

Mudit Jain quits Indian Revenue Service-IT

Mudit Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax. He is a 2018 batch IRS officer.

Post of Jt DG (IT) in NAI advertised

The Ministry of Culture has re-advertised for the filling up of the post of Joint Director General (Information Technology) on deputation basis in the National Archives of India, New Delhi.

Zorankhuma goes to Pune

C Zorankhuma has been transferred to Pune and posted as PCDA, Army. He is a 1991 batch IDAS officer.

Dr Naik transferred as Principal Director, GASAB Secretariat

Dr Jayaraj Naik has been transferred as Principal Director, Government Accountings Standards Advisory Board Secretariat, (GASAB) in the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), New Delhi. Prior to this appointment he was serving at Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA-Funds), Meerut office. He is a 2001 IDAS officer.

Deputation of Lakshman Singh as CGM BMRCL extended

The deputation of Lakshman Singh as Chief General Manager (CGM), Civil, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been extended. He is an IRSE officer.

JERC Member post for UT of J&K & Ladakh advertised

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has advertised for the post of Member JERC for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The applications must reach on or before July 3, 2024.

