Babus, mantris & buzz: Fierce political battle is ahead in Rajasthan

Fierce political battle is ahead in Rajasthan!

Political observers say there is going to be a fierce political battle in Rajasthan as the state will see new political equations both in the Congress and the BJP.

BUREAUCRACY

Now IAS officers to be trained by global experts?

There is a move to train young IAS officers in the Academy by the global experts. They will get teachers from the World Bank, IMF, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Carnegie Mellon University Singapore ,Oxford etc. New experiences are like corporate houses.

Second transfer list of AGMUT cadre likely to issue after Jan 30

According to sources the transfer list of AGMUT cadre IPS officers is likely to be issued after January 30. It is said that in the proposed list some DCPs and above IPS officers could be affected.

3 Members in Railway Board appointed

Three Members have been appointed to the Railway Board. Accordingly,Roop N Sunkar,IRSE, will be the Member, Infrastructure, Ms Anjali Goyal, IRAS, as Member, Finance and Ms Jaya Verma Sinha, IRTS, as Member, Ops & Business Development

Tenure of Ms Aishvarya Singh as Director, PMO extended

The central deputation tenure of Ms Aishvarya Singh as Director, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has been extended for a period of one year beyond February 5, 2023. She is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre.

Sanjiv Kumar Singh only Board level candidate for CMD, HCL

Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Director (Mining), HCL, is the only Board level candidate for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) falling vacant on August 1, 2023.

Why did R S Sodhi go from Amul

Why was the Amul MD R S Sodhi asked to go? Was his alleged close association with the AAP the cause? Jayen Mehta is the new MD Amul.

Feb 21 is last date for CMD, BHEL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is seeking applications for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) before February 21, 2023. A vacancy of this post is arising on November 1, 2023.

IT Committee to review existing guidelines constituted

A Committee has been constituted to review the existing guidelines for regulating the interaction of the Communication Policy of the Income Tax department. The composition of the committee is as follows: Pravin Kumar, Pr CCIT Pune will be Chairman while Avdhesh Kumar Mishra, DGIT Investigation, NWR, V Palanivel Rajan, CIT, TN & Puducherry, Vinay Sinha, CIT, Mumbai, Ms G G Kamei, CIT, NER, Dhruvanpurari Singh, Addl DIT, Lucknow, Subhash Jangala, JDIT, Publicity, Dte of PR, P&P, Sukant Vatsa, Addl PS to Minister of Information & Broadcasting are Members and Mrs Surabhi Ahluwalia, Pr CCIT, CBDT is Member Secretary.

2018 batch ITS officers confirmed

After completion of probation period, fourteen 2018 batch ITS officers have been confirmed in ITS. They are: Japjit Singh, Kumud Joshi, Suryash Gautam, Abhishek Shukla, Bhupender, G.Raghav Reddy, Vishwa Chatanya Reddy P, Sudhir, Pranay Diwakar, Neetu, Gandmala Paparao, Nikhil Kumar Singh, Jyoti Roat and Ranjan Kumar.

Punjab's Courts are on target?

It is said that many courts in Punjab are reportedly on the target of Pakistan based ISI and Khalistani terrorists.

Vacancy of two faculty posts in ISTM

ISTM has advertised two vacancies of faculty posts of Deputy Director (Management Service) on deputation (for armed force personnel deputation or re-employment) basis in the Institute of Secretariat Training & Management (ISTM), New Delhi.

Two IAS officers to handle additional charge in Punjab

Vikas Pratap PS, Planning and PS, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries will also handle charge of Financial Commissioner, Taxation, while Veerendra Kumar Meena, PS, Freedom Fighters and in addition PS, Printing & Stationery, was assigned with additional charge of PS, Health & family Welfare.

Seven IPS officers in Punjab posted after promotion to DGP rank

Seven 1993 batch IPS officers have been promoted to the rank of DGP in Punjab and posted after promotion. Accordingly, Gurpreet Kaur Deo has been posted as Special DGP, Community Affairs Division (CAD) and Women Affairs Punjab, SAS Nagar, while Ishwar Singh was posted as Special DGP, HRD with additional charge of Special DGP, Welfare and Jitendra Kumar Jain takes charge as Special DGP, PSPCL, Patiala, following promotions. Similarly, Satish Kumar Asthana will be posted as Special DGP, Policy & Rules, Chandigarh; Shahshi Prabha Dwivedi as Special DGP, Railways and Rajendra Namdeo Dhoke is now Special DGP, Internal Security and in addition Enforcement Director, Mining, Punjab, SAS Nagar. Besides, Varinder Kumar will continue to remain posted as Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau in the rank of Special DGP.

CORPORATE

Viral Jagdish Doshi appointed as Addl Director, NDTV

Viral Jagdish Doshi has been appointed as Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director to the Board of the Company with effect from January 24, 2023.

B Sriram has been appointed as Addl Director, TVS Motor

B Sriram has been appointed as Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Director of TVS Motor Limited.

