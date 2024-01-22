Babus, mantris & buzz: Even leaders over 75 years may also get Lok Sabha tickets

Even leaders over 75 years may also get Lok Sabha tickets

It’s a known fact that the retirement age of the BJP leaders is 75. Insiders, however, said that leaders over 75 will be given Lok Sabha tickets on the basis of winnability factor.

This is new team of Rahul Gandhi?

It is said that Rahul Gandhi has a new team. The team is said to be composed of K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Ranjit Surjewala, Ajay Maken,Gaurav Gogoi,Manickam Tagore, Jitu Patwari and Sunil Kanugolu. Where is his old set of advisors?

BUREAUCRACY

KEY POSITIONS (12) RBI Governor

The 25th Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to retire in December2024. He took over the post in December 2018 for a period of three years and was reappointed as the Governor of the central bank for a period of three more years beyond December 10, 2021. He is a 1980 Retired IAS officer of Tamil Nadu Cadre. Present Secretary Finance Dr T V Somanathan is likely to succeed him.

Secretary level posting this month end likely

The government is likely to reshuffle some minor postings / transfers of secretaries in GoI. Sources said this could happen after the Republic Day.

Good Financial management in Madhya Pradesh

After Modi magic, finance management is said to be a contributing factor in the big victory of the BJP in Vidhan Sabha elections. History is going to be repeated in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the state. A 1990 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, Ajit Kesri is the ACS Finance.

Taranjeet Sandhu retiring this month-unlikely to get extension

Taranjeet Sandhu, India's Ambassador to US, is superannuating this month. He is a 1988 batch IFS officer. He undertook the challenging role of Ambassador to the United States in early 2020. Insiders say his farewell calls indicate that he is unlikely to get extension.

Three Joint Secretary level posts created for Finance Commission

The Government of India has created three posts of Joint Secretaries for the 16th Finance Commission.

2 IIS officers likely to be promoted as Pr DG

Two 1990 batch IIS officer: Shephali B Sharan and TVK Reddy are likely to be promoted as Pr DG. It is said that their case has reportedly been sent to UPSC for holding DPC.

Niraj Kumar is now Joint Secretary, Culture

Niraj Kumar has been promoted as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. He is presently posted in the Ministry as Director. He is a 2016 batch CSS officer.

Cadre of Kanchan transferred to Punjab

Cadre of Ms Kanchan has been transferred from Gujarat to Punjab on grounds of marriage to IAS Akash Bansal. She is a 2020 batch IAS officer.

Reddy returns to his parent cadre

T V K Reddy, who was on deputation in Andhra Pradesh, has returned to his parent MIB, He is a 1990 batch IIS officer.

Selection of Director (Tech), MFL through SCSC

The Department of Fertilizers will be selecting a candidate for the post of Director (Technical), Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC.

Five IPS officers of Gujarat cadre to retire in 2024

A total of five officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Gujarat are due to retire in 2024.

Six officers to retire in CG cadre in 2024

Only six officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in Chhattisgarh cadre in 2024.

16 candidates shortlisted for legal officers in DGCA

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shortlisted 16 candidates for the post of two legal officers in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation. The shortlisted candidates have cleared the Combined Recruitment Test held on December 17, 2023. The candidates will be informed about the interview date soon.

