Babus, mantris & buzz: Democracy likely in China, say astrologers

Democracy likely in China-astrologers

Indian astrologers say that by 2030 China will have democracy after a big upheaval in the country.

Khattar to lose in Haryana?

General talk in Haryana is that this time BJP is going to lose election.CM Khattar though honest but failed to solve problems of people. One remark came “this time one sided victory for the Congress”. Interesting developments are ahead.

BUREAUCRACY

Kaun Banega Chairman Rly Board? (5)

Though Naveen Gulati is much talked about successor of Lahoti but no indication from official sources. With this government and its penchant for 360 degree, anything can happen. Even R N Singh GM SR can succeed Lahoti.

Finance Minister proposes three names of IRS officers for ED?

Grapevine has it that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed three names of IRS (IT) officers for the post of ED Director. They are Mssrs Seemachal Das, Praveen Kumar and Nitin Gupta.

GST Tribunal by October?

GST Tribunal is expected to be set up by October. One retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India will be the Chairman while Members will be from different services particularly the IRS. A four member tribunal is reportedly to be set up in all the states.

IIS officer Ms Anupama Bhatnagar is also DG, IIMC

A 1991 batch officer of Indian Information Service (IIS), Ms Anupama Bhatnagar has been assigned an additional charge of Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi after the term of incumbent Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi came to an end on July 12, 2023.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan appointed Supreme Court Judge

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, has been appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice SV Bhatti appointed Supreme Court Judge

Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Chief Justice, Kerala High Court, has been appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice PN Rao appointed Acting CJ, Telangana HC

Justice Ponugoti Naveen Rao, senior-most puisne Judge of Telangana High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date when incumbent Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, relinquishes the charge consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Shanmugha Sundaram selected as Director (Proj), NTPC

Shanmugha Sundaram, ED, NTPC Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Projects), NTPC Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on July 13, 2023. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

Parminder Chopra yet to get orders for CMD, PFC

Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), PFC, is yet to get orders for the appointment as Chairperson-com-Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation (PFC). Presently, she is holding an additional charge of the post.

IAS officer Gaurav Goyal, Secretary to CM is also Secretary, Public Relations Department

In Rajasthan, IAS officer Bhawarlal Mehra, who was Registrar, Sardar Patel Police University has been made Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner. Kailash Chand Meena, Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur is new Secretary, Autonomous Government Department and Project Director, Rajasthan Urban Basic Infrastructure Development Project. Gaurav Goyal, Secretary to the Chief Minister is given the additional charge of Public Relations and Information Department. Ms Anandi, awaiting posting order has been made Secretary, Information Technology. Mahesh Chand Sharma, Secretary, Autonomous Government Department is new Secretary, Religious Endowment Department. Rajan Vishal, who was awaiting posting has been made Special Secretary to Chief Minister and Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan State Service Delivery Warroom. Ms Archana Singh, who was waiting for the posting has been made Special Secretary, Home Department.

S K Chourasia appointed IEM of MRPL & AYCL

Sunil Kumar Chourasia, former IOFS officer and ex-DGOF and Chairman OFB, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of MRPL & AYCL.

National Geo- Science award to be given to 12 Scientists

The Ministry of Mines has chosen 12 Scientists for the National Geo- Science awards for the year 2022. The awards will be given by the President Murmu on July 24 in Delhi.

Post of Manish Mukherjee as Regional Director, SSC upgraded to Director level

The post of Manish Mukherjee as Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission, Delhi, has been upgraded to Director level. He is a 2009 batch IOFS officer.

Big reshuffle in Rajasthan, 39 IAS officers transferred

In a big reshuffle, the Rajasthan Government has given fresh assignment to 39 IAS officers, Also two others were given additional charge. This is considered as one of the biggest transfer order before Vidhan Sabha election in the state. Accordingly, Naveen Mahajan Chairman, Rajasthan Pollution Control Board has now been posted as DG, Harishchandra Mathur Rajasthan Public Administration Institute and ex-officio Principal Secretary, Training. . Bhanu Prakash, Secretary, Ayurveda and Indian Medical Practice is new Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur. Dr Neeraj Kumar Pawan, who was Divisional Commissioner Bikaner is new Secretary, Ayurveda and Indian Medical Practice Department.

NWR loads 8 mn tonnes of goods; achieves 95% punctuality

North Western Railway (NWR) loaded about 8 million tonnes of freight till the month of June in the year 2023-24. Besides, NWR also achieved 95.12 percent punctuality in the first three months of the year 2023-24 (up to June). According to Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway, the zone yielded good results under the guidelines of Vijay Sharma, GM, NWR. The GM had instructed his team to pay special attention to the operation and punctuality of passenger trains in North Western Railway.

