Babus, mantris & buzz: Decisions on MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh CMs by Dec 7

Decisions on MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh CMs by Dec 7

The decisions on the installations of new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are expected only on Thursday. First priority for Party High Command is Rajasthan. Only loyal and man of utility will be reportedly chosen.

Tripartite agreement to bring long-lasting peace in Manipur?

After the signing of peace agreement by the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Government of Manipur and Government of India, the centre is hoping for long-lasting peace in the trouble-torn state. The Government is optimistic that other such outfits will also shun violence and join the main stream of development. Following the recent signing of Peace Agreement, around 25 leaders/cadres of National Revolutionary Front Manipur have joined UNLF. The union Government is hopeful that other such organizations will follow.

Reddy to be sworn on Thursday

Revanth Reddy's Pandit has reportedly told him that the auspicious time for oath as CM of Telengana taking is on 7th December at 10:28 am.

BUREAUCRACY

Anish Dayal Singh to be DG, CRPF?

Anish Dayal Singh, DG, ITBP, is likely to be appointed as Director General (DG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). However, Anish Dayal Singh is holding an additional charge of CRPF.

Will Seema Kumar be Member MOBD in Railway Board?

Ms Seema Kumar who is presently posted as Additional Member (Tourism & Catering) may be appointed as Member Operation and Business Development in the Railway Board.

Will Satish Kumar be DG (HR) in Railway Board?

Satish Kumar General Manager NCR is likely to be appointed as Director General (HR) in the Railway Board in December.

Mitter given charge of DG, Telecom

Ritu Ranjan Mitter will be looking after the charge of DG, Telecom. He is an officer in HAG+ of ITS.

Arun Dev Gautam to be next DGP?

While Ashok Juneja will continue as DGP in Chhattisgarh till his superannuation but ultimately 1992 batch IPS officer Arun Dev Gautam will take over as DGP. Meanwhile, Gautam is being promoted as Special DGP to understand state affairs.

B Shivdhar Reddy to be Police Commissioner Hyderabad?

It is believed that Shivdhar Reddy is going to be the new Police Commissioner, Hyderabad, a prestigious post in IPS. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer.

Ms Subhra Singh, Rajeshar Singh ahead in race for CS Rajasthan?

As per sources, Subhra Singh and Rajeshwar Singh both 1989 batch are said to be ahead in the race for the post of Chief Secretary in the newly elected BJP Government in Rajasthan. Both IAS officers are presently posted in the cadre.

Will new Rajasthan CS be sent from Delhi?

The race for the Chief Minister is heating up in Rajasthan but speculations have also started doing rounds for the post of Chief Secretary. The Lok Sabha elections are also slated for the first quarter of next year and hence, the selection of the new CS would be the most articulated one. The 1985 batch - the seniormost IAS - Ms Usha Sharma is the present Chief Secretary. The three officers said to be in race are on deputation to the Government of India. They include V srinivas, Rohit Kumar Singh and sudhansh pant. V Srinivas, an officer of 1989 batch is currently Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. Rohit Kumar Singh, 1989 batch officer is presently Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Sudhansh Pant, 1991 batch officer is holding the post of Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. These officers preferred to proceed on deputation to the Government of India (GoI). Although, much depends, who is picked up to hold the reins in the state and of course, BJP is known to offer surprises.

Vice Admiral Tripathi to take over as Vice Chief of Navy Staff

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM, has been elevated to the position of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. He is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command and is set to take on the crucial role of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, effective early January 2024.

Vice Adm S J Singh to be Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, AVSM, NM is all set to take over the role of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command (WNC), succeeding Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Currently, he is serving as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

IRS officer Gautam Thapalyal to join LBSNAA

Gautam Thapalyal will join the LBSNAA as Asst Director on deputation basis for a period of one year. He is a 2016 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Rajesh Kumar Singh returns to parent cadre

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director in the Department of Land Resources, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 1995 batch IDSE officer.

