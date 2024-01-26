Babus, mantris & buzz: Decision on Karpoori Thakur will change Bihar's scenario

Decision on Karpoori Thakur will change Bihar's scenario

The Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on ex- Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur is bound to change the political landscape of caste ridden Bihar. Experts said, one should not be surprised if the lowest rung of the society, to which Thakur belongs, may turn the table in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress' Yatra likely to face road block in Bengal also

All is not well between the Congress and Mamta Banerjee led TMC. Reason is said to be the distribution of ticket for the L S polls. Mamta has made it clear that TMC will fight LS polls in Bengal alone. The Rahul Gandhi led Yatra is scheduled to enter in Bengal in a couple of days and Mamta's decision may create hurdles for Congress.

BUREAUCRACY

NIA Chief

Dinkar Gupta is scheduled to retire as DG National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March end. In all probability he will get an extension. He is 1987 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre. If he is denied extension then Assam DGP G P Singh may be appointed new NIA Chief. He is 1991 batch IPS officer of Assam cadre.

In ED there are only three IPS officers!

At present the entire ED is dominated by the IRS officers. Informed sources said that presently there are only two IPS officers one IG level and two SP level in the entire ED set up.

Justice P B Varale appointed Judge of Supreme Court

Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Richa Sharma repatriated to parent cadre- will she be Chief Secretary?

Ms Richa Sharma, currently posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has been repatriated to her parent cadre i.e. Chhattisgarh to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. She is a 1994 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. Will she be new Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh?.

Manojh Jayant Pawar quits Indian Revenue Service

Manoj Jayant Pawar ACIT, Jalgaon, has resigned from Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Will Sayadain Abbasi move to centre?

Sayadain Abbasi is likely to move to the Government of India as Secretary. Abbasi is 1990 batch IAS officer of Assam cadre.

Central deputation tenure of Ms Nazneen Banu extended

The central deputation tenure of Ms Nazneen Banu working as Director, National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA), Bengaluru has been extended upto December 19, 2024. She is a 2001 batch IDSE officer.

Central deputation tenure of Vishwajeet Kumar extended

The central deputation tenure of Vishwajeet Kumar working as Director in the Department of Higher Education has been extended upto February 19, 2026. He is a 2002 batch ISS officer.

Chaluvadi Sree Rama Venkata Gopala Krishna Ganesh selected as Director (Fin), RINL

Chaluvadi Sree Rama Venkata Gopala Krishna Ganesh, GM (F&A), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on January 25, 2024. Five persons were interviewed for the same.

Four IAS officers to retire in HP cadre in 2024

Only four officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in Himachal Pradesh cadre in 2024.

Only three IPS officers of Manipur cadre to retire in 2024

Only three officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Manipur are due to retire in 2024.

Five IPS officers of Jharkhand cadre to retire in 2024

A total of five officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Jharkhand are due to retire in 2024.

Ms Venugopal appointed PED (Revenue), Railway Board

Ms Usha Venugopal, Southern Railway, has been transferred to Railway Board and posted as Principal Executive Director (PED), (Revenue), Railway Board. She is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

Dilip Singh appointed PED (Vigilance), Railway Board

Dilip Kumar Singh, North Central Railway (NCR), has been transferred to Railway Board and posted as Principal Executive Director (PED), (Vigilance), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

ITS officer to join Gujarat Metro as CVO

Vikas Dadhich will join the Gujarat Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) as CVO for a period of three years. He is an ITS officer.

Four ITS officers get new postings

The DoT has transferred and given new postings to four JAG level ITS officers. Accordingly, Abhishek Sharma will join the USOF, Ramawtar Meena, Assam LSA, Harsh Sharma NE LSA and Manish has been posted in the AS wing, DoT HQ.

