Babus, mantris & buzz: Corruption of opposition leaders –now PM Modi will speak loudly

Corruption of opposition leaders –now PM Modi will speak loudly

It is now widely believed that PM Narendra Modi in all his public meetings will roar loudly about corruption of opposition leaders in the country. Now, mark all his public meetings.

Many regional parties have reservations

As per experts, many regional bosses are openly against the Congress. Whether they will join the Nitish-led unity movement or not, only time will tell.

BUREAUCRACY

SK Jaiswal to continue as CBI Chief?

Now there are indications that present CBI chief SK Jaiswal is going to continue in May end. In case some urgency arises, NIA chief Dinkar Gupta may be given additional charge of the CBI.

Will Rajesh Mishra be new DGP of Chhattisgarh?

After the retirement of seniormost IPS officer, Rajesh Mishra may be appointed DGP because of his experience in BSF and the state in different capacities. He can deal with the naxal problem effectively. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer.

Chairman of 16th Finance Commission in a week or two?

Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission is likely to be appointed by the Government of India in a week or two.

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra?

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra? In the final round, the tie is between 1987 batch IAS officer Manoj Saunik and 1988 batch IAS officer Nitin Kareer. Both have worked with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when he was a Minister.

Rajesh Khullar appointed as ACS, Revenue, PR & Education in Haryana

Rajesh Khullar has been appointed as ACS Revenue, PR and School Education in Haryana. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer.

Now both posts of Adviser in NTRO vacant

After the appointment of Arun Sinha as Chairman of the NTRO, now two posts of Adviser in the NTRO are now lying vacant.

2022 batch Itrade Service officer joined DGFT

Hamid Naved, a 2022 batch Indian Trade Service (ITrS) officer, has joined the DGFT as Assistant DGFT. He will be on probation period of two years from the date of appointment.

Yatish Kumar likely to get another term as CMD, Braithwaite Co Ltd

The first tenure of Yatish Kumar as Chairman and Managing Director, Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, is coming to an end on May 27, 2023. He is expected to get another term.

Santosh Kumar Jha in race for CMD, KRCL

Santosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations & Commercial), KRCL, appears to be a contender for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

Honey Patodi appointed as Deputy Director, Financial Intelligence Unit

Honey Patodi has been appointed as Deputy Director in Financial intelligence Unit - India on deputation. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Some more transfers likely in Delhi Police

As per indications, the Delhi Police is likely to see one more set of transfer of IPS officers at every level after the Eid festival.

Shekhar Rao is now Interim MD and CEO Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank has appointed Sekhar Rao as Interim Managing Director and CEO following the completion of the term of the incumbent CEO.

Vikas Aswal appointed as Deputy Director, Financial Intelligence Unit

Vikas Aswal has been appointed as Deputy Director in the Financial Intelligence Unit - India on deputation. He is an IRS-IT officer.

France Govt increases retirement age to 64

The France Government has increased the retirement age from 62 to 64 for the workers/employees amid protest against it.

