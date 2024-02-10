Babus, mantris & buzz: Congress to field all former Chief Ministers?

Congress to field all former Chief Ministers?

Grapevine has it that the Congress is fielding stalwarts and former Chief Ministers in the Lok Sabha polls. Names of Ashok Gehlot, Bhupinder Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and T Singdeo are being mentioned in the top Congress circles.

Congress likely to go solo in LS polls

If sources are to be believed, there is no taker for the Congress part and many of INDIA Bloc have already announced to go alone in the general elections and latest is Nitish. It is said that Congress has also realised the reality and has reportedly decided to go alone in most of the states.. Picture will be clear in February end.

Name of Justice Khanwilkar cleared for new Lokpal?

It is said that the high power committee has cleared the name of ex- SC Judge, Justice AM Khanwilkar for the post of Lokpal.The meeting was held on Wednesday evening. PM Modi chaired the meeting.

Will Rajeev be VC in CVC?

A S Rajeev Ex CEO of Bank of Maharashtra is likely to be appointed Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission.

No proposal under consideration for 8th pay commission

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has informed in Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal under consideration to the government for setting up the eighth pay commission. The question was asked by MP Ram Nath Thakur.

Justice NV Anjaria recommended for CJ of Karnataka HC



The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice NV Anjaria, Judge, Gujarat High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Justice PS Dinesh Kumar on February 24, 2024.

What happened to recommendation of SC Collegium?

On Dec 29, the SC Collegium had recommended the name of Justice Sheel Nagu for the post of Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but on February 3 the Government appointed Justice Gurmeet Sandhawalia as new acting CJ of Punjab & Haryana HC. Any reason?

Five names for MP High Court stuck in SC Collegium?

Five names including four from the lawyers and one from the Judicial for the Judge in Madhya Pradesh are reportedly still lying with the SC Collegium.

SK Jain appointed CMD, IRCTC

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), Northern Railway, has been appointed as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on for a period and till the date of his superannuation, which is December 31, 2026. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Amit Mitra in race for Director (Fin), BHEL

Amit Mitra, CGM, HPCL, is in the race for the post of Director (Finance), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Four IAS officers to retire in Sikkim cadre in 2024

Only four officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in Sikkim cadre in 2024.

Shreyans Gupta appointed as JCIT, PrCCIT Delhi office

Shreyans Gupta has been appointed as JCIT(OSD) in the Office of Principal CCIT Delhi, Delhi region on return from deputation. He is an IRS-IT officer.

DANICS cadre review being delayed for DASS?

Whisper has it that the cadre review of Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) is being delayed in order to allot DANICS level posts to the officers of Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS).

ABC ID mandatory for admission to college or university

The Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education, K Sanjay Murthy and MD-CEO, CSC SPV, Sanjay Rakesh jointly launched APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) through Common Service Centres (CSCs) in remote villages of the country on February 7, 2024. The objective of APAAR is ‘One Nation, One Student ID’. APAAR has been conceptualized under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in which all college/university-going students are required to register on ABC, i.e., Academic Bank of Credits. According to the new rule, it is necessary to have an ABC ID to take admission to any college or university.

